Olmsted County officials alarmed by DNR legislative proposal allowing hunters to use rifles

ROCHESTER — Southern Minnesota hunters would be free to use rifles when deer hunting under a legislative provision that would lift the shotguns-only rule that currently exists in the lower half of the state.

But the proposal is raising alarms among Olmsted County elected officials and law enforcement, who say the region's terrain and population density make it unsuitable for high-powered rifles.

Currently, hunters in northern Minnesota are allowed to use rifles in hunting for game such as deer, while their counterparts in the southern half are restricted to using shotguns using slugs, muzzleloaders and handguns only.

The legislative provision, supported by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, would eliminate that distinction.

County and township elected officials have so far reacted with dismay and consternation over the proposal, not least because they weren’t aware that this proposed change was coming down the pike until recently.

Many heard about the idea for the first time two weeks ago at an Olmsted County Township Association officers meeting when state Sen. Dave Senjem brought up the issue, seeking guidance from county commissioners and township officers.

The mood in the room was one of opposition to the idea, several people who attended the meeting said.

“From my perspective, it’s about safety and potential damage to property,” Senjem said. “A rifle (bullet) travels just a lot further than a shotgun (slug). And we have certainly wooded areas in close proximity to Rochester where hunting happens.”

Soon after the meeting, Olmsted County Commissioner Mark Thein and Sheriff Kevin Torgerson fired off a letter to state Sen. Mary Kiffemeyer, chairwoman of a Senate committee hearing the issue, raising concerns about the proposal.

“The county is unclear why this change is needed and concerned about safety given the terrain and population density in our county,” the letter said. “Olmsted county has many suburban residential developments, hobby farms and cities that contain or adjoin woodlands and farm fields that are likely places for hunting and other game.

“With the very long trajectory for rifle shots, we believe that change in hunting zones will place people at risk of injury or death.”

Several elected officials said one reason the proposal surprised and dismayed them is that they weren’t aware of a groundswell of support by hunters for such a provision.

“There’s no one I’ve talked to that thinks this is a good idea,” said John Johnson, chairman of the Olmsted County Township Officers Association and a member of the Haverhill Township Board.

The concern stems from the difference in firepower and bullet trajectory between a shotgun and a rifle. A 12-gauge slug will travel over 300 yards. It will run flat for about 200 yards and at the 300-yard mark, the slug will drop 4 feet. In contrast, centerfire projectiles from rifles can travel miles.

Johnson said such a proposal, if enacted, could backfire on hunters. Landowners who have given hunters access to their property in the past might might change their mind knowing that a high-powered rifle is being used.

Johnson said he has a parcel about six miles east of Rochester that he permits hunters to use, but he wouldn't allow rifles to be used on his property.

“It would be, ‘you can hunt here, but you’re not using a high-powered rifle,’” Johnson said. “That’s out of respect to myself and my neighbors. But the problem is, what about the property next to me?”

Supporters of the idea offer three reasons to justify the change: The evolving nature of firearms and ammunition, the cautious nature of hunters themselves, and the fact that counties could choose to keep their areas shotgun-only if they wanted to.

Ammunition and firearms have evolved in such a way that the differences between shotguns and rifles have, if not entirely eliminated, been blurred, advocates argue. Currently, hunters are allowed to use handguns of any caliber in shotgun-only zones, and there are handguns with characteristics of a rifle.

“You can get a 30.06 in a handgun, which is basically a rifle round,” said Rod Smith, DNR director of enforcement.

He also notes that people are allowed to use rifles anywhere in the state to shoot predators such as coyotes.

Hunters also argue the difference between the northern and southern halves of the state in terms of big-game hunting rules has been based less on safety than deer population.

Northern Minnesota once was home to many more deer than the southern half. That justified the use of more powerful and more-precise rifles, making it easier to kill deer.

Southern Minnesota, having fewer deer, adopted shotgun-only rules that protected and managed the population. But that isn’t true anymore. There are areas of southern Minnesota that are teeming with deer.

“We’ve talked at length at DNR, and really the split between the shotgun zone and the rifle zone wasn’t necessarily about safety,” Smith said. “It was about managing hunter harvest.

“So, when you’re in an agricultural area, you can obviously see a lot farther and have the ability to take a deer at greater distances,” Smith said. “And so one way to manage the harvest in the farmland zone was to use a shotgun slug because it wouldn’t travel as far.”

Smith also says that counties have the option of maintaining the status quo by passing a shotgun-only ordinance. But legal responsibility for enforcing the ordinance would pass from the DNR to the sheriff’s department. Deputies would in effect become the game wardens.

That’s not a prospect that excites Torgerson.

“Now, we have one more thing that our deputies have to do, going around and checking hunters and doing the work of DNR,” Torgerson said.

Advocates for the change also argue that hunters would still, hopefully, be guided by the same sense of caution and etiquette under the new rule. Well-trained hunters, whether armed with a shotgun or rifle, are taught not to shoot at a deer at the top of a ridgeline if they don’t know what is beyond it.

Legislative observers note that the proposed change is in a Senate bill but a House version does not exist. That could doom it, at least for this session. The state House, controlled by Democrats, who are generally inclined toward gun control, may be in no mood to hear any bills related to firearms.

Thein, chairman of the Olmsted County Commissioners, said no one on the board spoke in favor of the DNR proposal at a meeting on Wednesday.

Thein said if the shotgun-only restriction is lifted by the Legislature, he is inclined to put a proposal before the board to maintain the status quo.

“It’s a safety concern,” Thein said. “We’re not up north in the forest where there's a house every square mile. Our population density is such that if you got a bullet that can travel (long distances), there’s a chance that something bad would happen.”

