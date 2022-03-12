Olmsted County park rules prepared for updates

ROCHESTER — The public has the chance to weigh in Tuesday, March 15, on the proposed rule and regulation changes for Olmsted County parks.

The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 3 p.m. Tuesday in county board chambers of the city-county government center.

Among the tweaks to the rules, which haven’t been updated since 2019, will be an acknowledgment of the county board’s decision to remove park fees at Chester Woods Park, which made all county parks free to enter.

Olmsted County Parks Superintendent Karlin Ziegler has said dropping the entrance fees allows more flexibility for Chester Woods staff, since they would not need to have someone in the gatehouse at all times.

Last year, she said the entrance fees had generated an average of $95,000 each year, but monitoring the gatehouse to collect fees cost $87,000 a year in staff time.

Other proposed rule and regulation changes will include measures to address concerns about excessive noise, sanitation, picnicking, horseback riding, domestic pets, firearms and hunting and trapping in county parks.

County commissioners are expected to vote on the changes following the public comment period Tuesday.

A future public hearing could be scheduled to discuss activities in Graham Park, which are not governed by the county’s park rules and regulations.

“Graham Park has its own rules and regulations,” Ziegler said.

County Commissioner Matt Flynn raised the option earlier this month, citing a desire to address the potential need for greater control of activity during the Olmsted County Fair and other activities.

He said he’d support extending park rules of Graham Park to address “the fiasco last year at the fairgrounds,” citing multiple incidents of theft, disorderly conduct, fights and vandalism by crowds of unaccompanied teens that forced early closures of the midway.

Senior assistant Olmsted County attorney Tom Canan said criminal statutes apply in Graham Park that would address the issue, but Flynn said he was told greater enforcement is needed.

Mat Miller, the county’s director of facilities and building operations, said one of the unique aspects at Graham Park is the routine rental of space, which puts other organizations in charge of the space for extended periods.

“I think we can use this as a template,” Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said of the county park rules. “I don’t think it’s going to be sufficient if we really want to have some rules that are going to work with our partnerships with the city, with the fair, with the farmers’ market.”

County staff said they would look at potential Graham Park rules for adoption, which could be ready for preliminary review within a month.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of March 14 include:

Rochester

• City Council closed meeting to discuss ongoing litigation with Collaborative Design Group regarding the city’s newest parking ramp at the intersection of First Street Southeast and Frist Avenue, 3:30 p.m. Monday.

• Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

• Library Board, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

Olmsted County

• Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, 11 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 for the city-county Government Center.

• Physical Development Committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 for the city-county Government Center.

• Administrative Committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the government center.

• Board of County Commissioners, 3 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center. C

• Parks Commission, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 2122 Campus Drive SE. Online access information is available at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal

• Sheriff's Civil Service Commission, 8 a.m. Wednesday. Access information is available at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal

Environmental Commission, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Access information is available at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board study session, 5 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.

