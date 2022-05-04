SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local

Olmsted County passport services reopening Thursday

Services have been suspended since Thursday, April 28, 2022.

United States of America Passport
Contributed / Pixabay
By Post Bulletin staff reports
May 04, 2022 02:37 PM
ROCHESTER — Olmsted County passport services are set to reopen on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The team that provides the services experienced staff-related illnesses that resulted in a brief suspension of passport services. Services have been suspended since Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Starting on Thursday, May 5, 2022, residents can use the online passport check-in system to create an appointment.

