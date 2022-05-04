Olmsted County passport services reopening Thursday
Services have been suspended since Thursday, April 28, 2022.
ROCHESTER — Olmsted County passport services are set to reopen on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
The team that provides the services experienced staff-related illnesses that resulted in a brief suspension of passport services. Services have been suspended since Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Starting on Thursday, May 5, 2022, residents can use the online passport check-in system to create an appointment.
