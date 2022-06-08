Olmsted County plans 64th annual rabies vaccination clinic

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Public Health is partnering with local veterinarians of its 64th annual rabies vaccination clinic on June 22, 2022.

Veterinarians will provide rabies vaccinations for dogs, cats and ferrets for only $20 each, cash only. Pet owners should bring their animals in pet carrier devices or on a leash. Event staff are not responsible for pets that escape their collars, leashes or cages at the clinics.

These clinics are an opportunity for pet owners to help protect their pets, family and community from rabies. While most rabies cases occur in wild animals such as skunks, bats, and raccoons, protecting pets and families by providing necessary vaccinations is crucial.

Wild animals may often be a source of rabies exposure for domestic pets and livestock. The household pets and livestock most frequently reported rabid are cats, dogs and cattle. Vaccinated pets, however, prevent the spread of rabies from wildlife to humans.

Times of the June 22 clinics, along with the names of participating veterinarians, are:



