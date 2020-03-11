Olmsted County continues preparing for the worst-case scenario as it seeks to avoid panic connected to increasing reports of COVID-19 in the U.S.
“The community is going to be in a better situation if you are prepared, and prepared realistically,” said Graham Briggs, the county’s public health director.
He said that advice holds true for county government, businesses and individuals.
On the county government side, officials are working on steps that could be considered if an emergency needs to be declared locally.
“Because there are a lot of hoops to jump through, we want to make sure we have it all lined up,” said First Assistant County Attorney Brent Walz.
He said an official declaration could be required to access state and federal emergency funding, but it could also give the county authority to implement isolation and quarantine procedures, if the illness is found to be spreading locally.
Additionally, the county continues to work on plans to ensure government operations continue under the potential worst-case scenario.
With a growing concern surrounding public gatherings, commissioners also discussed the option of holding future meetings by phone or other electronic means.
Walz said it would be allowed if a pandemic is declared, and Briggs said he expects the World Health Organization could make such an announcement in the near future.
Bypassing rules for in-person meetings would require action by County Board Chairman Matt Flynn, County Administrator Heidi Welsch or County Attorney Mark Ostrem.
Commissioner Jim Bier said such action should be used cautiously in order not to panic the public.
“In reality, it would have to go a long way before we had a regularly scheduled meeting where we don’t want to show up,” he said.
Welsch said the option might be considered if the county opts to strongly encourage at-risk residents to avoid public gatherings.
Noting that the majority of county commissioners are in the age group — 60 years and older — deemed most at risk, she said it could send a confusing message if the board opts to gather during a pandemic with localized spread of the illness.
“We want to be measured,” said Welsch, who was working from home due to illness and attended meetings Tuesday through Skype under county protocol, which calls for staff to remain home until fever-free for 24 hours.
So far, no cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Olmsted County or the surrounding area. Three cases have been found in Minnesota.
Briggs said that could increase with testing used to track the illness.
Still, he said there is no reason to assume the worst or declare a local emergency at this point.
“We don’t want the public to panic,” he said. “This is not a panic situation.”
He added that Minnesota appears to be poised to respond with improved practices as it watches measures taken in other parts of the nation and how well different strategies work to stem the spread of illness.
“Minnesota has a very robust public health system, one of the best in the nation,” Briggs said. “If I’m going to have my kids living anywhere, I want them in this state right now.”