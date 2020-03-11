Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... AREAS OF DENSE FOG HAVE DEVELOPED ACROSS SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA THIS MORNING, AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 9 AM BEFORE LIFTING. IN SOME AREAS, VISIBILITY MAY BE REDUCED TO NEAR ZERO AT TIMES, SO USE EXTRA CAUTION IF TRAVELING. IN ADDITION, UNTREATED ROADS MAY BE SLICK DUE TO EARLIER SNOWFALL AND TEMPERATURES REMAINING NEAR FREEZING, ESPECIALLY FOR AREAS NORTH OF INTERSTATE 90.