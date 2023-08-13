Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sunday, August 13

News Local

Olmsted County prepares to borrow $19.7 million for current projects and equipment upgrades

The planned debt was approved in the 2023 budget with plans for a variety of building improvements and equipment upgrades for public safety and public works.

Public works.jpg
An artist's rendering submitted with development plans shows the planned expansion of the Olmsted County Public Works Service Center in southeast Rochester.
Contributed / HGA
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 6:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners will be asked Tuesday to approve steps to borrow $19.7 million for building projects and equipment purchases approved in this year’s budget.

The county plans to seek bids for the sale of bonds, which would be sold with plans to reimburse the purchaser over a 20-year period. Interest costs will be determined by the investors with the winning bid.

Projects being funded by the new debt include upgrades to the county’s solid waste operations, expansions of other facilities to meet growing judicial needs, the expansion of the county’s Public Works facility, tackling deferred maintenance at county buildings and replacing outdated equipment.

Wilfredo Roman-Catala, Olmsted County's chief financial officer, said the county is currently funding some of the work approved last year, but it’s using reserves.

“Once we issue the bonds, we can reimburse ourselves,” he said, pointing out the reserves are key to the county maintaining a high bond rating, which helps reduce interest rates.

Roman-Catala said by using debt to pay for some needed upgrades and equipment the county ensures taxpayers who benefit from the assets, such as a new snowplow, are the one’s supporting the debt payments. He’s compared it to paying a mortgage on a house or taking a loan out for a personal vehicle.

The other option would be banking current tax and fee revenue to pay for equipment in the future, delaying the benefit of the upgrades.

While approximately $1.9 million of the new debt payments are expected to be paid through solid waste fees, the county started collecting added property taxes this year to support future payments related to the new bonds.

“We believe it is better practice trying to capture that once you decide to move forward with projects,” he said of the projects that were initially approved in December.

The planned new debt will put the county at 13.5% of its legal debt limit, with the potential of reaching 26% in 2028, if the commissioners approve future borrowing connected to projects and upgrades in existing five-year plans.

“It seems like we are pretty modest in our debt,” said Commissioner Dave Senjem, one of four county commissioners that took office after the 2023 projects and debt plans were initially approved.

County Administrator Heidi Welsch said it’s unlikely county staff would recommend borrowing up the county’s debt limit, which is approaching $900 million based on the county’s increasing value of taxable property.

“We would never advise you to head that high,” she said.

The county’s current debt obligations are $159.6 million, with anticipated payments totaling $17.9 million this year and averaging $15.3 million through the next five years.

If the commissioners approve moving forward on selling bonds to acquire new debt during their meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, county staff will advertise the bonds for sale, with commissioners expected to review and approve issuance on Sept. 19.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Aug. 14 include:

Rochester

City Council special learning session, 3:30 p.m. Monday at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota Rochester Campus Cascade Meadow Wetland & Environmental Science Center, 2900 19th St. NW.

Police Civil Service Commission, 3 p.m. Monday in room 164 for the Police Department North Station, 4001 W. River Parkway.

Police Policy Oversight Commission, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 164 for the Police Department North Station.

Library Board, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in meeting room C of the Rochester Public Library, 101 Second St. SE.

Board of Appeals, 5 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Olmsted County

Administrative Committee, 1 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 1 of the Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 1 of the Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Physical Development Committee, 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the Government Center.

Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the Government Center.

Board of County Commissioners, 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the Government Center.

County Commissioner retreat, 8 a.m. Wednesday in the elections room at 2122 Campus Drive SE

Planning Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m. Thursday in board chambers of the government center.

Rochester Public Schools

School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
Get Local

