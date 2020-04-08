COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota
|COUNTY
|Dodge
|Fillmore
|Freeborn
|Goodhue
|Houston
|Mower
|Olmsted
|Steele
|Wabasha
|Winona
|STATE TOTALS
|Approximate number of completed tests:
|Total positive tests:
|Patients who no longer need to be isolated:
|Patients requiring hospitalization:
|Patients hospitalized as of today:
|Patients hospitalized in ICU as of today:
|Deaths:
|Last Updated: 11:05 a.m. April 7, 2020
|SOURCE: MN Department of Health
Olmsted County could be slowing the spread of COVID-19, but efforts to prepare for the worst-case scenario continue to ramp up.
Mike Bromberg, the county’s emergency management director, said its Emergency Operations Center is working on a plan to convert the Graham Park testing site into a triage center, if needed.
“We do not know at this point if we will open it up,” he told Olmsted County commissioners Tuesday morning. “It will be pretty much a game-time decision.”
He said the goal would be to open the facility within 24 hours’ notice, if an increase in COVID-19 cases requires a need to take pressure off medical facilities.
“The goal of the triage center is to keep the emergency room empty,” he said.
The triage center would be used to screen people who may have COVID-19 symptoms but are not in immediate need of hospital care. So far, only 12 of the 103 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Olmsted County have required hospitalization.
The plan calls for walking through the testing site to determine where equipment from Mayo Clinic could be set up. A test of the site is planned for next week to see if the potential design would work.
Another preparatory effort is helping identify a 250-bed alternative care site for the state, in case the state’s hospitals are overwhelmed.
Bromberg said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking at two potential sites in the southeast corner of the state: Winona State University dormitories and Mayo Civic Center.
Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs said community efforts to slow the spread of illness have helped provide time to make such preparations possible.
“Here in Olmsted County, there is some suggestion that the social distancing is making an impact on transmission,” he said. “This might actually really be buying us some time to make sure we have ICU beds and ventilators and that we are learning more about this virus so we are able to respond to it when and if we do get to rapidly increasing transmission here.”
He said current models have shown a possible peak in COVID-19 cases is approximately two weeks away, but the number of related deaths being forecast for the state is declining.