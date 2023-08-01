Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Olmsted County property tax levy increase remains uncertain

Planned debt and new state revenue leave some uncertainty as 2024 budget process continues.

073123 retreat.jpg
Olmsted County commissioners and staff members review a proposed five-year capital improvement plan on Monday, July 31, 2023, in the Olmsted County Elections Office conference room.
Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 10:01 AM

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Administrator Hiedi Welsch told commissioners this week that it's too early to say how much property tax will be needed next year.

She said an April review indicated a 5% tax levy increase will be needed to cover existing staff costs, while a 1% increase is expected to be sought to cover planned debt payments within the next five years.

“I would say that it’s between 6% and 7% right now, but that’s very rough and in crayon,” she told commissioners during preliminary budget discussions.

The current property tax levy, which is the total collected throughout the county, is $124 million for the county’s $334.9 million budget.

The county’s potential tax levy increase doesn’t automatically point to a comparable increase for individual tax bills, since tax growth from new development and shifting property values throughout the county can offset increases on some properties.

Welsch also said an anticipated $8 million in new state revenue for a variety of county programs could hold down some potential tax increases.

“We will do a lot more work in the next couple weeks, especially about this new money and how we can use that,” she said of staff efforts to present the commissioners with a preliminary tax levy amount on Sept. 19.

The commissioners must approve a preliminary tax levy in September, which will cap the county’s potential property tax collection for 2024. Once the preliminary levy is approved, the amount can be lowered, but it cannot increase after that point.

Commissioner Mark Thein said some decisions have already been made, since approved staffing increases and other programs approved earlier this year will need to be funded in next year’s budget.

Such previous decisions include plans to borrow $17.5 million this year to fund courthouse upgrades, deferred maintenance expenses at county building and replacement of aging equipment across the county.

Commissioners voiced initial support Monday for a 1% tax levy increase to help fund future debt payments, with the need to generate an added $6 million in payments through five years. The proposed 1% levy increase is expected to generate $1.2 million in 2024 to address a portion of the payments and prevent a larger one-time increase in five years, according to Wilfredo Roman-Catala, Olmsted County's chief financial officer.

In addition to this year’s borrowing plan, the county’s proposed five-year capital improvement plan points to the potential to borrow $114 million through 2028. Potential projects include upgrades at Graham Park and renovating east campus buildings for expanded services.

If approved by commissioners, the projects would be a portion of nearly $489 million in projects and equipment updates in the county’s five-year improvement plan.

The proposed increases in county debt aren’t expected to push the county beyond 26% of its legal debt limit. With $55.6 million owed at the start of this year, county estimates call for a peak debt level of slightly more than $200 million in 2028, which would include debt for solid waste facility projects, which would be covered by related fees, rather than property taxes.

The county’s legal debt limit is set at 3% of the estimated market value of property in the county. That means the county could currently accrue approximately $800 million in debt.

With four new commissioners facing the county budgeting process for the first time, Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said the elected officials must determine whether they are comfortable asking taxpayers to pay for continued county services and facilities that will be discussed as the 2024 budget unfolds.

“It’s really as much a political decision as much as a financial decision,” she said of setting the tax future levy.

Welsch said the budget process has been adjusted to give the commissioners more information ahead of when they need to set their preliminary levy.

The commissioners plan to hold a retreat on Aug. 16, along with a review of an initial recommended budget on Sept. 18 and Sept. 19.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
