Olmsted County Public Health cancels Wednesday's vaccinations
Vaccine is delayed by winter weather.
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Olmsted County Public Health has been postponed. The county did not receive its shipment of vaccine from the East Coast because of a winter storm impacting flights there.
The clinic had been scheduled from 3-7 p.m.
E-mail notifications were sent to those people who had been scheduled for today's clinic. New appointments will be re-scheduled when the vaccine is delivered.
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
