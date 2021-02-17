Olmsted County Public Health cancels Wednesday's vaccinations

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Olmsted County Public Health has been postponed. The county did not receive its shipment of vaccine from the East Coast because of a winter storm impacting flights there.

The clinic had been scheduled from 3-7 p.m.

E-mail notifications were sent to those people who had been scheduled for today's clinic. New appointments will be re-scheduled when the vaccine is delivered.