Olmsted County Public Health holds COVID Pfizer booster clinic Jan. 8
Only 300 appointments are available.
Olmsted County Public Health Services is taking registrations for a Jan. 8 COVID Pfizer booster clinic.
The booster vaccines will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon.
The clinic is limited to 300 people, and registration at https://webapp.co.olmsted.mn.us/VaccineClinicRegistrations is required in advance.
To schedule an appointment:
- Visit the registration site and select “Start new appointment.”
- Enter the passcode New2.
- Provide basic demographic information and respond to consent questions.
Vaccines will be administered at the county’s public health building, 2100 Campus Drive SE, Rochester.
