Olmsted County Public Health holds COVID Pfizer booster clinic Jan. 8

Olmsted County Public Health Services is taking registrations for a Jan. 8 COVID Pfizer booster clinic.

The booster vaccines will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon.

The clinic is limited to 300 people, and registration at https://webapp.co.olmsted.mn.us/VaccineClinicRegistrations is required in advance.

To schedule an appointment:



Visit the registration site and select “Start new appointment.”

Enter the passcode New2.

Provide basic demographic information and respond to consent questions.

Vaccines will be administered at the county’s public health building, 2100 Campus Drive SE, Rochester.