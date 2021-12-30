SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Olmsted County Public Health holds COVID Pfizer booster clinic Jan. 8

Only 300 appointments are available.

Olmsted County logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 30, 2021 11:59 AM
Olmsted County Public Health Services is taking registrations for a Jan. 8 COVID Pfizer booster clinic.

The booster vaccines will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon.

The clinic is limited to 300 people, and registration at https://webapp.co.olmsted.mn.us/VaccineClinicRegistrations is required in advance.

To schedule an appointment:

  • Visit the registration site and select “Start new appointment.”
  • Enter the passcode New2.
  • Provide basic demographic information and respond to consent questions.

Vaccines will be administered at the county’s public health building, 2100 Campus Drive SE, Rochester.

