Olmsted County Public Health inspections target human trafficking

New annual reviews of businesses offering massage therapy are being implemented to help crack down on illicit activity without targeting victims.

City-County Government Center
Olmsted County Public Health is moving forward with plans to inspect licensed businesses offering massage therapy in an effort to fight human trafficking in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
November 01, 2022 03:39 PM
ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Public Health is joining the fight against human trafficking.

A new inspection process for Rochester’s 36 businesses offering massage therapy is an effort to identify illicit operations that include people working against their will.

“We are really excited to have this approach,” said Andrea White, the Safe Harbor regional navigator for Southeast Minnesota.

The inspections stem from discussions from a local human trafficking task force that includes Safe Harbor representatives, local law enforcement and prosecutors.

Sagar Chowdhury, associate director of Olmsted County Public Health, said Rochester’s current process for handling complaints regarding massage establishments is cumbersome, often leading to stings that involve up to 20 police officers and tie up city and county legal resources.

He said public health staff traditionally only inspect massage businesses before they open to ensure they offer a safe working environment and can handle anticipated capacity before Rochester issues a license.

The new inspection plan, which is expected to be funded by the city, would call for regular inspections, similar to those faced by restaurants.

“When you are using a preventative type of approach, you are looking at a much more resource-responsible type of approach,” Chowdhury said, pointing to inspections that will require two environmental health staff when taking place.

The inspectors will report findings back to the local human trafficking task force for follow up, which could include the city deciding to revoke a license or not renew one without a yearlong court case that can follow sting operations.

From there, legal action against the business can be considered while any human trafficking victims are offered help through the Safe Harbors program.

The approach mirrors a similar effort implemented by the city of St. Cloud in 2019, when Chowdhury served as the city’s assistant health director.

The inspections, which will be conducted at least once a year without notice, will include the use of forensic lights to identify bodily fluids that would be a sign of sexual activity at the business, as well as test kits to confirm the type of fluids found.

Additionally, White said Safe Harbors staff plan to join initial inspections to help identify other potential signs of human trafficking, which can include sleeping quarters in the business and the presence of luggage.

Chowdhury said St. Cloud’s initial inspections helped identify illicit activity in approximately a third of the roughly 24 businesses that were in the city of 68,000.

He said St. Cloud is similar to Rochester in that it serves as a regional hub, and White said Rochester’s hospitality-rich environment also makes it attractive to illicit operations.

“Oftentimes, we hear this isn’t an issue in our community, but it very much is,” White added.

In the 12-month period ending in October, Safe Harbor helped 184 local victims of human trafficking, with nearly half of them being between the ages of 13 and 17, according to White.

Chowdhury said the new approach will help reduce harm to victims of human trafficking, who often end up in the center of sting operations and other investigations into complaints.

“Victims are truly getting revictimized in the process, when you are not truly separating the business and those victims,” he said.

Katie Hackman, an Olmsted County environmental health sanitarian, said the inspection approach will also cast a wider net.

She said complaints are most often made against Asian massage businesses, rather than others that might be engaged in the same illicit practices.

“This unfortunately creates a public perception that human trafficking is something that occurs primarily in the Asian population,” she said.

Chowdhury said inspections in St. Cloud resulted in a mix of massage-type businesses being closed, and he noted those with ethnic identifiers were routinely run by Caucasian owners.

While the inspections are expected to start in Rochester this year, Chowdhury said he plans to approach other communities to discuss similar inspections to ensure businesses that close in Rochester don’t move to a neighboring community.

“The hope would be to expand it to the entire county to create a safety net,” he said.

