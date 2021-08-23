SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Olmsted County Public Health providing online weekly COVID update

Website addition includes access to state and federal reports.

Olmsted County Weekly COVID-19 Update
Olmsted County Weekly COVID-19 Update screenshot
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 23, 2021 02:45 PM
Olmsted County Public Health has started posting a new weekly COVID-19 update.

The online report at www.olmstedcounty.gov/covid includes a statistical chart to visualize the onset of COVID-19 outbreaks and a weekly case count graph.

The weekly update, which is expected to be posted on Wednesdays, also includes Olmsted County’s daily and seven-day rolling average numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Links to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 tracker also is provided to offer vaccination rates, seven-day case totals, and data on positivity, deaths, testing volumes, and new hospital admissions.

Additionally, the Minnesota Department of Health COVID site is linked as another COVID-19 resource. The state update includes daily testing updates, case overviews, demographics, likely exposure, residence, and the vaccine breakthrough report.

Olmsted County Public Health reports it created the update to provide information without duplicating data generated on the state and federal level.

