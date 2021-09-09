Olmsted County Public Health takes more aggressive approach to COVID testing

If you attended a large gathering or were exposed to someone with COVID-19, Olmsted County Public Health wants you to get tested, regardless of your vaccination status.

“Testing identifies infected persons, both those with and without symptoms, who may be contagious so people can take measures to prevent further exposures and transmission,” Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs said.

Briggs has noted that recent breakthrough infections in vaccinated residents have been discovered during routine testing prior to hospital visits. The patients hadn’t experienced symptoms connected to the virus.

There were 5,829 tests given in the county during the seven-day period ending Tuesday, which was down by nearly 25 percent.

With students returning to schools, fall youth activities underway, and the Labor Day holiday weekend behind us, Olmsted County Public Health says regular testing as another essential tool to prevent the spread of the virus.

Testing is recommended when someone is:

Experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination.

Exposed to someone with COVID-19, regardless of vaccination.

Is not fully vaccinated and participates in in-person school settings, extracurricular or sports activities.

Attends large gatherings indoors or outdoors with no physical distancing, regardless of vaccination.

The recommendations follow Minnesota Department of Health guidelines.

Olmsted County had 241 new confirmed COVID cases reported during the seven-day period ending Tuesday, according to the latest data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down by approximately 35 percent from the previous week, but the numbers continue to indicate a high rate of community spread.

By being tested after attending large gatherings or being exposed to the virus, Briggs said the county can prevent a spread of the illness.

The testing recommendation follows the county’s strong recommendation that masks be worn by all people in schools and daycare center with children younger than 12, who are not eligible to be vaccinated.

County health officials say testing is critical in schools to identify and isolate infected students.

“Testing can help guide when people, who are not fully vaccinated, should quarantine after exposure to COVID-19,” the department said in a statement Thursday. “This testing is vital in areas experiencing substantial or high community transmission levels.”

When someone is tested for COVID-19, they should stay home until the results are received.

Anyone who received confirmation of COVID-19 through testing should stay home at least 10 day, and longer if their symptoms have not improved or they continue to have a fever within a 24-hour period.

Anyone testing positive without symptoms is expected to stay home for 10 days.

When someone tests negative but has been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, they need to stay home and away from others, even if they don’t have symptoms for the duration of their recommended quarantine, public health officials state.

COVID-19 can take up to 14 days to make an individual sick. The safest option is to stay home and away from others for 14 days or after seven days with a negative COVID-19 test result.

If an individual tests negative for COVID-19, but does have symptoms, they should talk to their doctor for advice. If there is no diagnosis, the person should still stay away from work, school and other public places until they feel better and have no fever.

Several locations offer COVID-19 testing for Olmsted County residents: