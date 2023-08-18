Olmsted County ramps up effort to review 36,000 Medical Assistance enrollees in a year

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County’s Family Support and Assistance staff has seen its number of mail bins from the Post Office increasing.

“We have had plenty of returned mail,” program manager Ruth Olson said.

The bulk of the mail increase is related to the effort to renew residents’ Medical Assistance coverage, which currently provides health insurance for approximately 36,000 county residents.

Medical Assistance benefits are typically renewed annually on th emonth of initially enrollment, with income guidelines and other factors used to determine eligibility.

For the past three years, the renewal process was put on hold in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning new clients were signed on, but anyone who no longer qualified wasn’t removed.

As a result, the number of enrollees climbed by approximately 50% since 2020, which started with 24,643 Olmsted County enrollees.

Now, with many residents facing the renewal process for the first time and some not receiving mailed reminders to submit updated paperwork, Medical Assistance enrollees are starting to fall through the gaps.

Denise Robertson, co-executive director of Health Access MN, said she and other MNsure-certified navigators who help people with their Medical Assistance paperwork have seen an increase in people reaching out as a result.

“We’ve had a steady increase starting in June, but it wasn’t until Aug. 1 — when people went to the pharmacy and realized they didn’t have coverage anymore or tried to make a doctor appointment and found out they didn’t have coverage — that we have started to get many more calls,” she said.

Cristy Villarreal, a MNsure-certified navigator with Health Access MN, works with a client by providing free assistance for accessing health coverage, which includes Medical Assistance. <br/><br/> Submitted photo by Denise Robertson of Health Access MN

The first annual renewals were initially due to be completed by June 30, but the Minnesota Department of Human Services granted a one-month grace period, after seeing counties needed more time to reach people who might not have received the call to update paperwork.

The state started mailing out notices in April and renewal forms were mailed in May, but if an address is incorrect, the county typically receives the return email and staff must start trying to locate the intended recipient.

“We are trying to flip those and get them back out before they hit their actual renewal month,” Olson said, pointing out some Medical Assistance recipients might have moved more than once since 2020.

Added to the workload created by tracking down addresses is the need to scan and review documents for renewals that are submitted by mail and in person, which takes time to make sure the work is complete.

“People believe they’ve turned in all the documentation that’s being asked for, but it’s fairly common that when they turn that in that there may still be a piece of information that is not something that we can use or there may be a piece that is missing,” said Dan Jensen, the county’s associate director of Family Support and Assistance.

Without the appropriate documents, individuals and families risk a gap in coverage.

“We can go back to make that case current, but the interim might be what they have problems with as far as delays go and being able to get the services they need.” Family Support and Assistance program manager Betty Owens said.

The worry about such a gap can even come when all the information is submitted and ready for final approval, Robertson said, pointing to a client who recently received a notice that his account is closing at the end of the month, despite having submitted all the documents online more than three weeks earlier.

“If it’s not processed, people are getting closure notices,” she said.

The notices, she said, could prompt people to resubmit their renewal paperwork, which would add to the county’s workload.

The variety of auto-generated state notices are already causing confusion for people receiving assistance, according to Olmsted County Director of Family Support and Assistance Meridee Braun.

“We’ll have 200 people standing in our lobby every day with seven different notices that say seven different things,” she said, pointing to one-time extension notices, as well as routine reminders to file paperwork. “It has been very confusing for people trying to navigate through.”

With 2,500 to 3,000 Olmsted County residents needing to update their Medical Assistance applications each month, the workload is expected to grow.

This month alone, recipients slated to lose benefits at the end of July were extended to Aug. 31, and those scheduled to submit paperwork by October should be receiving renewal forms. Those looking at November renewals will be receiving initial reminders to watch for the required paperwork.

Robertson predicts the workload will swell as the end of the year nears, since more Medical Assistance are typically filed and required to be renewed by the start of the year.

With 71 Olmsted County eligibility workers committed to reviewing and processing the local paperwork, Braun said her staff is making the needed adjustments to make sure paperwork does become a barrier to receiving needed health care.

The expanded workforce is being funded, in part, with a portion of $897,000 in state support provided to fund the extra work that is expected to extend into June 2024. The funds will also be used to purchase scanning equipment designed to handle the increased workload.