Olmsted County readies 65th annual rabies vaccination clinic

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Public Health Services will host its 65th annual rabies vaccination clinic on June 14, 2023.

In partnership with local veterinarians, this event is an opportunity to help protect our pets, family and community from the spread of rabies.

Wild animals such as skunks, bats, and raccoons are the most common carrier of rabies. Protecting domestic pets by providing necessary vaccinations helps prevent the spread of the virus to humans, according to the county public health department.

“By getting your pet vaccinated, you not only protect them from rabies, but also help prevent the spread of the disease in our community,” OCPHS Sanitarian Megan West said. “Protect your pet and your fellow friends and neighbors.”

The rabies vaccines are available for $20 cash per animal at the clinics. Veterinarians will provide rabies vaccines to dogs, cats and ferrets. All attending pet owners should bring their animals in pet carriers or on a leash.

ADVERTISEMENT

June 14 clinic details:

