News Local

Olmsted County readies 65th annual rabies vaccination clinic

Local veterinarians will provide vaccinations for $20 fee at multiple locations throughout June 14

dogs downtown
A dog sits while other dogs walk and socialize around Peace Plaza Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, during Dogs Downtown. Dogs, cats ferrets will be eligible for a $20 rabies vaccination at various locations in Rochester on June 14.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 11:38 AM

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Public Health Services will host its 65th annual rabies vaccination clinic on June 14, 2023.

In partnership with local veterinarians, this event is an opportunity to help protect our pets, family and community from the spread of rabies.

Wild animals such as skunks, bats, and raccoons are the most common carrier of rabies. Protecting domestic pets by providing necessary vaccinations helps prevent the spread of the virus to humans, according to the county public health department.

Find more news important to you

“By getting your pet vaccinated, you not only protect them from rabies, but also help prevent the spread of the disease in our community,” OCPHS Sanitarian Megan West said. “Protect your pet and your fellow friends and neighbors.”

The rabies vaccines are available for $20 cash per animal at the clinics. Veterinarians will provide rabies vaccines to dogs, cats and ferrets. All attending pet owners should bring their animals in pet carriers or on a leash.

June 14 clinic details:

  • 8 a.m. to noon at Jeff’s Little Store, 3335 Marion Road SE, Rochester, with veterinarian Dr. Larry Predmore.
  • 9 to 11 a.m. at Chosen Valley Veterinary Clinic, 115 S. Main, Chatfield, with veterinarian Dr. Henry Peeters.
  • 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Rochester Pet & Country Store, 1550 Third Ave. SE, Rochester, with veterinarian: Dr. Larry Predmore.
  • 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at History Center of Olmsted County, 1195 West Circle Drive SW, Rochester, with veterinarian Dr. Larry Predmore.
  • 5 to 7 p.m. at Olmsted County Public Health Services, 2100 Campus Drive SE, Rochester, with veterinarian Dr. Laurel Bjornson.
  • 8 to 9 p.m. at Jeff’s Little Store, 5395 U.S. Highway 52 S, Rochester, with veterinarian Dr. Larry Predmore.
By Staff reports
Get Local

