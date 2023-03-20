Olmsted County ready to discuss flavored tobacco

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners plan to open a community discussion on flavored tobacco products, as well as potential revocation of licenses for retailers repeatedly selling to youth.

During a Friday retreat, five of the seven commissioners said they want to seek comments related to a proposed ban on all flavored commercial tobacco products.

“That doesn’t mean concurrence with the idea,” Commissioner Dave Senjem said of his support for planning a public hearing on the topic.

Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden agreed, but said the resulting discussion will be important.

“As a county that has such a strong health-care focus and a strong public health department, I think opening it up for debate is responsive to our residents’ interests,” she said. “Whether or not we ultimately decide to do it, I think it’s responsive given the nature of our community.”

Pa Houa “PH” Moua, a county community health specialist, said the goal is to reduce tobacco use among youth, since 75% of Minnesota High school students who report using tobacco or vaping products use a flavored options.

“Our youth are self-reporting that they are using sweet and fruit-flavored products and not so much of the tobacco-flavored products,” she said of Olmsted County results from a 2022 Minnesota student survey.

Flavored cartridges were banned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2020, but the restriction left alternative options, including disposable devices and refillable pods, on the market.

An Olmsted County ban wouldn’t be the first of its kind in the state, but Senjem raised the possibility of young tobacco users crossing county lines to obtain flavored products, since they would be available throughout the region.

“If we don’t think kids are going to bootleg this from other counties, we are kidding ourselves,” he said, pointing out possession of such products would not be illegal.

Moua said evidence exists to show a ban on sales reduces use among youth.

Pointing to a Providence, Rhode Island, ban, she said documented tobacco use dropped from 22.1% in 2016 to 12.1% in 2018, after flavored products were restricted in the city.

Commissioner Mark Thein, who was joined by Commissioner Michelle Rossman, in opposing consideration of restricting flavored tobacco products at the county level, said he believes restricting sales to anyone younger than 21 already addresses the issue related to youth.

“If you are 21 years old, I think you can get whatever you want,” he said. “I don’t care what you do if it doesn’t affect me”

Kiscaden pointed to larger impacts.

“We know flavored tobacco leads to more people using tobacco products,” she said. “Using tobacco products leads to bad health outcomes. Bad health outcomes lead to public expense.”

The proposal comes as the county is preparing to update its tobacco license ordinance to include several state-mandated revisions, including increases to fines faced by retailers if caught selling to youth.

The cost of the first violation will increase from $75 to $300, with the second violation in 36 months resulting in a $600 penalty, rather than the $200 imposed today. A third violation in a three-year period would result in a seven-day license suspension and $1,000 fine, which is an increase from $250.

What happens with the fourth violation is up to local entities that issue licenses, and four of the seven commissioners said they want to have more discussion about revocation as an option.

“You get two warnings and a third time,” County Board Chairman Gregg Wright said of the rationale for supporting a discussion of a potential revocation policy.

He also said few retailers in the county have seen a third violation in the allotted review period, which is currently 24 months, but is increasing to 36 months under state rules.

Thein, who was joined by commissioners Laurel Podulke-Smiith and Brian Mueller in opposing consideration of revocation, said the finality of the issue was a concern.

“Revocation is forever,” he said, pointing out that failing a compliance check is often in the hands of staff, rather than the business owner.

“These are 18-year-old kids in theory selling tobacco products to 19- and 20-year-old kids, and they make mistakes, and the person who owns the store is the one who gets punished,” he said.

Moua said county staff seeks to work with retailers after an initial violation to implement training and guard against future violations.

She also pointed out that selling tobacco to anyone younger than 21 is a violation of federal, state and local laws and business owners have a responsibility when it comes to complying.

“Having a tobacco license is actually a privilege, so we need to keep our retailers accountable by not having them sell to young people under 21,” she said.

Commissioners on the board’s Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, are slated to discuss the issue further during a meeting at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 1 of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Olmsted County Deputy Administrator Travis Gransee said the plan is to set a timeline for notifying license holders of the potential ordinance changes and establishing a 30-day comment period, which will include a public hearing before Olmsted County commissioners make a decision on the potential changes.

