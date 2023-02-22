99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Olmsted County ready to renew pitch for low-income senior housing funds

Proposed second Mayowood Road project is being renewed in effort to secure housing funds for county-owned senior housing project.

Mayowood II new.jpg
The site for Olmsted County's planned Mayowood II Apartments sits next to the existing Mayowood Apartments, which were constructed by Center City Housing at 1011 Mayowood Road SW.
Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
February 21, 2023 09:35 PM

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County is preparing to renew its request for state funding to help build a proposed 36-unit apartment complex for low-income seniors.

The proposed county-owned project, dubbed Mayowood II at 1001 Mayowood Road SW, failed to receive funding last year, but Mark Engel, the county’s housing program manager, said it wasn’t a reflection on the quality of the application.

“We had very good feedback,” he said of state officials' comments on the application for funding support.

Also Read
IMG_6969.JPG
Local
Rochester Public Schools receives nearly $2 million in federal funding for mental health initiatives
Referencing the Minnesota Student Survey, a district press release said "32% of of RPS 11th graders have seriously considered suicide and 11.2% have actually attempted suicide."
February 21, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
McGuire property.JPG
Local
Olmsted County commissioners nix land-use change east of Rochester
Neighbors opposed proposal to split ag land for residential use.
February 21, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
RPD - ASSAULT.png
Local
Rochester man accused of stabbing another over drug debt
A debt over drugs and rent money led to a Rochester man being stabbed. Charges related to the assault have been filed in Olmsted County District Court.
February 21, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

He said a lack of approved state funding for housing projects made the application process especially competitive, and state officials indicated the Olmsted County request would have fared better if standard funding levels were available.

The county’s proposed project, with an estimated $12 million price tag, was seeking to use funds the state borrowed through housing infrastructure bonds to build the proposed county-owned housing. The plan called for maintaining at least half the 36 units for people earning less than 30% of the area median income, placing the maximum income at $24,720 for a couple and $21,630 for an individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

Engel told the Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Board that the new application, due in July, will make a similar request.

“We want to get started, so we are ready when (Minnesota Housing) starts the application cycle,” he said of the effort that typically starts in April.

Engel said the work will involve renewing commitments for additional support.

To reduce costs, the county is donating the land valued at $400,000 and authorized $650,000 in added support for last year’s application. Another $450,000 was requested from the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing.

County staff also plans to renew its request that the Rochester City Council fully waive city fees for the project.

In June, prior to the last state application, the City Council agreed to waive nearly $235,000 in city fees, which was less than the estimated $318,560 for the project.

The fee reductions included 100% for $149,000 in parkland dedication fees and $2,210 for Community Development application fees, with a 50% reduction for water, sewer and other development fees.

Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn said the new request will again ask the council to waive all fees for the proposed housing project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner Laurel Podulke-Smith said she’s hoping a renewed sense of cooperation between city and county officials will make that possible.

“I’m noticing that there is a breath of fresh air, of collaboration, between county and city and community partners regarding housing and serving our homeless,” she said.

Dunn said the cooperation can help increase the score for the project, which determines which applications are approved with the funding that is available.

“For projects around the state, one point can determine whether you are funded or not,” he said.

If approved for state funding, Engel said groundbreaking for the project could be held in October 2024, with plans to open the building a year later.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023
February 21, 2023 08:32 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
RPD - ASSAULT.png
Local
Rochester woman charged with hitting security guard with vehicle during altercation
February 21, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
LeRoy map.png
Local
Driver seriously injured in semi-vehicle crash near Le Roy
February 21, 2023 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Lourdes, Waseca boys hockey
Prep
That's Rich! Lourdes advances in section playoffs on last-second goal
February 21, 2023 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Schaeffer Academy, Wabasha-Kellogg Section 1A girls basketball first-round game
Prep
Photos: Schaeffer Academy, Wabasha-Kellogg Section 1A girls basketball on Feb. 21, 2023
February 21, 2023 06:35 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6211.jpg
Prep
15 wrestlers to watch at this week's Section 1 individual tournaments
February 21, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
LOGAN.COOLEY.jpg
Sports
No. 1-ranked Gophers men's hockey team coming to Graham Arena
February 21, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman