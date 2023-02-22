Olmsted County ready to renew pitch for low-income senior housing funds

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County is preparing to renew its request for state funding to help build a proposed 36-unit apartment complex for low-income seniors.

The proposed county-owned project, dubbed Mayowood II at 1001 Mayowood Road SW, failed to receive funding last year, but Mark Engel, the county’s housing program manager, said it wasn’t a reflection on the quality of the application.

“We had very good feedback,” he said of state officials' comments on the application for funding support.

He said a lack of approved state funding for housing projects made the application process especially competitive, and state officials indicated the Olmsted County request would have fared better if standard funding levels were available.

The county’s proposed project, with an estimated $12 million price tag, was seeking to use funds the state borrowed through housing infrastructure bonds to build the proposed county-owned housing. The plan called for maintaining at least half the 36 units for people earning less than 30% of the area median income, placing the maximum income at $24,720 for a couple and $21,630 for an individual.

Engel told the Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Board that the new application, due in July, will make a similar request.

“We want to get started, so we are ready when (Minnesota Housing) starts the application cycle,” he said of the effort that typically starts in April.

Engel said the work will involve renewing commitments for additional support.

To reduce costs, the county is donating the land valued at $400,000 and authorized $650,000 in added support for last year’s application. Another $450,000 was requested from the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing.

County staff also plans to renew its request that the Rochester City Council fully waive city fees for the project.

In June, prior to the last state application, the City Council agreed to waive nearly $235,000 in city fees, which was less than the estimated $318,560 for the project.

The fee reductions included 100% for $149,000 in parkland dedication fees and $2,210 for Community Development application fees, with a 50% reduction for water, sewer and other development fees.

Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn said the new request will again ask the council to waive all fees for the proposed housing project.

Commissioner Laurel Podulke-Smith said she’s hoping a renewed sense of cooperation between city and county officials will make that possible.

“I’m noticing that there is a breath of fresh air, of collaboration, between county and city and community partners regarding housing and serving our homeless,” she said.

Dunn said the cooperation can help increase the score for the project, which determines which applications are approved with the funding that is available.

“For projects around the state, one point can determine whether you are funded or not,” he said.

If approved for state funding, Engel said groundbreaking for the project could be held in October 2024, with plans to open the building a year later.