SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Olmsted County recognized for human services excellence

Award recognizes collaboration with Minnesota Department of Human Service and other counties

By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 14, 2021 06:10 PM
Share

Olmsted County, in partnership with Hennepin, Wabasha, and Wright counties and Code for America, received the Minnesota Department of Human Services t Circle of Excellence Award .

Also Read
Keith Ellison.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison tests positive for COVID
The attorney general said he was grateful to be vaccinated and only experiencing mild symptoms from the virus.
January 05, 2022 06:32 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
rochester city logo
Local
Civic Center parking ramp set to reopen Wednesday
Parking structure was closed after water pipe broke in freezing weather.
January 04, 2022 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports

The award, which was announced Monday, recognizes collaboration with DHS to create MNbenefits.mn.gov , a simplified online application for nine of Minnesota’s public assistance programs.

“Olmsted County is proud to be one of the original pilot counties and early adopters of the MNbenefits applications,” Deputy County Administrator Travis Gransee said in a statement announcing the award. “Our team members helped develop a mobile-friendly application that works across all browsers and devices, eliminating barriers Minnesotans were experiencing when trying to access public assistance benefits.”

The organizations receiving the award have, according to DHS, “done an exemplary job of providing access to food, health care and other assistance to Minnesotans in need.”

The mobile-friendly app is available in English and Spanish, with more languages coming. Users can complete the application in just nine minutes while the previous application process took about one hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

“MNbenefits has created efficiencies for DHS, county and tribal nation staff, boosting our collective capacity to provide more timely service and a better experience for people applying for public assistance,” Olmsted County Family Support and Assistance Director Corrine Erickson said.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTYGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
What to read next
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts