Olmsted County releases 2022 survey results

ROCHESTER — Results from an Olmsted County resident survey conducted earlier this year were shared with commissioners Tuesday.

In February, 4,400 Olmsted County households received surveys in the mail, and 20% – 842 residents – responded to the effort seeking to gain a better understanding of residents’ thoughts and perceptions of life in Olmsted County.

Questions were related to quality of life, safety, areas of concern, satisfaction with Olmsted County government, how residents receive information from Olmsted County government, and more.

Full results of the survey are available on the county’s website at www.olmsted county.gov .

The survey indicates that since 2008, overall quality of life has been a stable metric for Olmsted County.

In 2022, on a scale of 0-100, 0 being poor and 100 being excellent, Olmsted County scored 73 as a good place to raise a family, 72 as a place to work and 71 as a place to live.

The top concerns of residents who took the surveys were affordable housing and taxes, with both identified as “moderate” problems.

County officials say housing remains an important priority. Since the Olmsted County Housing Stability team was created in 2020, more than 150 people have been housed. Additionally, in December 2021, the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing announced an innovative multi-year plan and $15 million commitment to bridge the affordable housing gap in Olmsted County.

Olmsted County has also stated a commitment to using taxpayer resources wisely and making sound decisions about programs and services that benefit residents while keeping tax levies low. Of the 87 counties in Minnesota, Olmsted County ranks in the lower third when it comes to property tax levy per capita.

Services provided by the Olmsted County government organization also saw positive ratings in the survey, although some ratings decreased from the 2019 survey.

Several Olmsted County services were rated higher than other counties which asked the same or similar question on surveys issued by the same survey firm, which used a 0-100 rating.

The services include maintenance and repair of county roads (52); snow and ice removal on county roads (62); recycling and drop-off services at the Recycling Center Plus (69); land use, planning and zoning, including permitting (49); and disaster preparedness and response (61). Most other survey results were similar to other local and national benchmark counties.

Data from this survey is expected to help the county enhance operations as program and process improvements are implemented to better serve residents.

“This survey is an important tool used to gather resident sentiments and feedback,” County Administrator Heidi Welsch said in a statement announcing the results. “When we have a better understanding of the topics of most importance and concern to residents, we can better serve the entire community.”