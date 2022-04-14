SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Olmsted County releases six options for new commissioner districts

Redistricting maps are available for public comment through hearing set for Tuesday.

Olmsted County's current commissioner district map must be redrawn to balance populations between the seven districts.
Contributed by Olmsted County
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
April 14, 2022 12:02 PM
ROCHESTER – Six options for redefined Olmsted County commissioner districts were released Thursday morning.

The district lines needed to be redrawn based on Olmsted County’s population changes identified in the 2020 U.S. Census, and the county’s redistricting effort follows similar work by the city of Rochester , as well as the state.

The draft county maps offer a variety of options for balancing the populations in each of seven commissioner districts.

Based on the 2020 Census, an even split of the county’s 162,847 residents would put 23,264 people in each district, and the current district map has as many as 25,141 in one district and as few as 21,055 in another.

The six draft maps keep fluctuations to less than 875 people, while also addressing a variety of other options.

Five of the new draft maps would keep four of the district wards largely in Rochester, with more than 99% of the residents in those districts living in Rochester city limits. However, two of the options would create at least one district with less than 1% of the residents living in Rochester.

Other factors in play include the number of people moving across district lines and the percentage of non-white residents in each district.

The proposed new district maps are available for public review ahead of a planned public hearing at 3 p.m. Tuesday in County Board chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

The maps can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/2whdwny5 , with the ability to comment on each.

They are also posted at the Government Center and several sites throughout the county:

  • 125 Live, 125 Elton Hills Drive NW, Rochester
  • Byron City Hall, 700 Byron Main Court. NE
  • Eyota City Hall, 38 S. Front St. SW
  • Olmsted County Elections Office, 2122 Campus Drive SE, Rochester
  • Rochester Public Library Skyway, 101 Second St. SE
  • Stewartville City Hall, 105 E. First St.

Public comments gathered regarding Olmsted County’s draft maps will be shared with county commissioners during Tuesday’s public hearing.
Residents will be able to join this public hearing in person or virtually, with details posted at olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal .

Commissioners are expected to select a final map during a special meeting at 9 a.m. April 26 in board chambers of the Government Center.

Plan 1 for potential new Olmsted County Commissioner districts.
Contributed by Olmsted County
Plan 2 for potential new Olmsted County Commissioner districts.
Contributed by Olmsted County
Plan 3 for potential new Olmsted County Commissioner districts.
Contributed by Olmsted County
Plan 4 for potential new Olmsted County Commissioner districts.
Contributed by Olmsted County
Plan 5 for potential new Olmsted County Commissioner districts.
Contributed by Olmsted County
Plan 6 for potential new Olmsted County Commissioner districts.
Contributed by Olmsted County

