News | Local

Olmsted County residents: Take a COVID-19 impact survey

Online survey available for Olmsted County residents who did not receive a paper copy in the mail

Olmsted County logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 12, 2021 12:01 PM
A COVID-19 impact survey has been mailed to 2,000 Olmsted County households, but an online version is allowing others to participate.

The Olmsted County Community Health Assessment and Planning COVID-19 Impact Survey is expected to provide valuable evidence to help community leaders understand the local impacts of the pandemic.

Anyone who did not receive the paper version of the survey by mail and wants to participate can access it online in three languages at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GENENGLISH for the English version, at https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/GENSPAN for the Spanish version, and at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GENSOM for the Somali version.

Information gathered will help establish community initiatives that address the current three health priorities of mental health, financial stress, and substance use.

The survey takes an estimated 15 minutes to complete and asks questions related to clinical care, the physical environment, personal behaviors, and other factors that affect our health.

To get the best and most accurate information and data about our community, county staff said they rely on people completing the survey in a timely manner. Participation is completely voluntary and all answers are strictly confidential; no identifying information will ever be linked to any of the responses.

Surveys must be completed by 5 p.m. Feb. 28.

INSTRUCTIONS BY LANGUAGE

  • English survey instructions: To access the survey and offer feedback that will help us understand the impact of COVID-19 in our community, please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GENENGLISH
  • Spanish survey instructions: ¡Para acceder a la encuesta y demás información que pueda ayudarnos a entender el impacto del COVID-19 en nuestra comunidad, por favor haga click en el siguiente enlace. https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/GENSPAN
  • Somali survey instructions: Si aad u hesho sahanka oo aad u soo bandhigto jawaab celin naga caawin doona inaan fahamno saameynta COVID-19 ee bulshadeena, fadlan ku dhufo linkiga soo socda. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GENSOM
