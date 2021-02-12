Olmsted County residents: Take a COVID-19 impact survey

A COVID-19 impact survey has been mailed to 2,000 Olmsted County households, but an online version is allowing others to participate.

The Olmsted County Community Health Assessment and Planning COVID-19 Impact Survey is expected to provide valuable evidence to help community leaders understand the local impacts of the pandemic.

Anyone who did not receive the paper version of the survey by mail and wants to participate can access it online in three languages at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GENENGLISH for the English version, at https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/GENSPAN for the Spanish version, and at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GENSOM for the Somali version.

Information gathered will help establish community initiatives that address the current three health priorities of mental health, financial stress, and substance use.

The survey takes an estimated 15 minutes to complete and asks questions related to clinical care, the physical environment, personal behaviors, and other factors that affect our health.

To get the best and most accurate information and data about our community, county staff said they rely on people completing the survey in a timely manner. Participation is completely voluntary and all answers are strictly confidential; no identifying information will ever be linked to any of the responses.

Surveys must be completed by 5 p.m. Feb. 28.

INSTRUCTIONS BY LANGUAGE