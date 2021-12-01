Olmsted County, Rochester plan redistricting listening sessions

A series of listening sessions regarding the Olmsted County and Rochester 2022 redistricting process has been announced.

Redistricting is the process of redrawing electoral district boundaries every 10 years, following the completion of the U.S. Census.

The county and city have created redistricting websites to help residents stay informed as the local process starts next year.

Redistricting toolkits, which include maps and census information, also are available for pickup at several area locations, including the Olmsted County Government Center information desk and the Rochester Public Library.

Redistricting listening sessions will be held online using Zoom software. Residents only need to register if they wish to sign up for a speaking slot.

Registration is limited to 16 participants for each virtual listening session. Sessions are one hour and will include a brief introduction on the redistricting process.

City and county officials will not be available to answer questions during the listening sessions.

Each participant will have up to three minutes to speak.

Recordings of the listening sessions are expected to be available on the City of Rochester redistricting website.

Some listening sessions will be open to countywide discussion and others are focused on specific city wards.

The schedule is:

Noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 14, general Olmsted County community.

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 14, general Olmsted County community.

Noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 16, general Olmsted County community.

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 16, general Olmsted County community.

Noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 11, Rochester wards 1 and 2.

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 11, Rochester wards 1 and 2.

Noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 13, Rochester wards 3 and 4.

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 13, Rochester wards 3 and 4.

Noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 17, Rochester wards 5 and 6.

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 17, Rochester wards 5 and 6.

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Jan. 22, general Olmsted County community.

Registration for the sessions is available online at https://webapp.co.olmsted.mn.us/pacpublicregistrations , with registration guidelines and directions for choosing a listening session date and time.

Anyone having difficulty registering for a session can email Olmsted County’s Policy, Analysis and Communications department at PACsupport@co.olmsted.mn.us. Emails should include the sender’s full name, address, and the date and time of their desired listening session.

Residents can also submit comments on redistricting by email to PACsupport@co.olmsted.mn.us or by regular mail to Olmsted County Government Center, c/o PAC, 151 Fourth St. SE, Rochester, MN 55904