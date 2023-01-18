Olmsted County rolling out effort to address racism

ROCHESTER — Changes related to 42 recommendations for addressing race and racism as a public health issue in Olmsted County won’t happen overnight.

“We are just getting some of this work off the ground,” Management Analyst Leigh Durbahn told county commissioners Tuesday.

She said community response to the report presented to commissioners in October has been positive, with many community partners wanting to collaborate on efforts.

The first step, however, is adopting a strategy for approaching the recommendations, which have been defined as specific actions under the county’s control.

The recommendations range from ways to ensure more diverse voices are heard within county government to adopting policies to overcome longtime barriers related to housing and the justice system.

With that in mind, Durbahn presented a proposed list of how each recommendation would be assigned to one of the commissioners’ various committees.

“It will help distribute responsibilities to align with expertise,” she said of the plan to assign recommendations to the administrative committee, the Housing and Redevelopment Authority and other groups the commissioners lead.

The committees, with support from staff, will determine whether efforts to address the recommendations have already started and which recommendations should have priority for new work.

County Administrator Heidi Welsch said dividing the workload will also help commissioners focus on moving forward with several efforts, rather than being overwhelmed or only focusing on a single goal.

She said it could also lead to reducing the number of recommendations eventually adopted or altering the goals.

“It’s not saying you will adopt all of these recommendations,” she said, adding that some efforts could take longer than others.

The recommendations were part of a report prepared by members of the county’s Human Rights Commission and Public Health Services Advisory Board during a monthslong process.

The commissioners accepted the report in October, but four new commissioners joined the board in January.

One of the new commissioners, Dave Senjem, said he appreciated the work.

“There’s a lot of thought that has to go into this,” he said, pointing to a need for eventual community involvement in efforts to tackle racism.

Durbahn said that will likely be the focus of future efforts, but the initial goal is to develop a roadmap for moving forward on setting priorities.

Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said those priorities also need to fuel action within the county government.

“It’s more than a conversation,” she said. “It has to move to structural change in how we do things.”