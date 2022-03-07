Olmsted County seeking feedback related to race and racism study as public health issue

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County is asking for community feedback on draft recommendations related to the county's study of race and racism as a public health issue.

Residents can provide feedback through this online survey and all feedback will be collected through the beginning of May 2022.

A final recommendation will be presented to the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners this summer, and implementation planning for the final recommendations is expected to begin this fall.

“Living and working in a community that was built upon the philosophy that the needs of the patient come first, I knew I wanted to do the work to dismantle the structures and systems that contribute to racial inequities,” said Olmsted County Public Health Services Advisory Board volunteer Angie Murad.

The work originated following the passing of a resolution in August 2020 by the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners which directed two of its volunteer advisory groups – the Olmsted County Public Health Services Advisory Board (PHSAB) and the Olmsted County Human Rights Commission (HRC) – to jointly study and investigate racial disparities that result from systemic racism as a public health issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preliminary recommendations created by a volunteer sub-group of the PHSAB and HRC span 10 focus areas, and the focus is on services Olmsted County provides:



Accountability

Advisory boards

Criminal justice

Customer service

Data collection and use

Diversity, equity, and inclusion

Financial stress

Housing/homelessness

Mental health

Substance use

“Bringing these draft recommendations back to the community will help us know if we’re on the right track,” said Olmsted County Public Health Services Advisory Board volunteer Kristin Fischer. “It will be great to hear from folks who are truly experiencing these disparities and if they believe these potential recommendations will help them in their everyday lives.”

Visit the Olmsted County website for a closer look at the preliminary recommendations as well as more information about the county's study of race and racism as a public health issue.

Any residents with questions or would like additional information, email Olmsted County Management Analyst Amy Liebl at liebl.amy@co.olmsted.mn.us or Olmsted County Community Health Specialist Abby Tricker at tricker.abby@co.olmsted.mn.us .