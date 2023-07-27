Olmsted County seeks Rochester zoning change with $16.7 million in construction planned

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County is asking the city of Rochester to rezone approximately 84 acres near the southeast edge of the city to allow for expansion of this public works facility and the creation of a public safety training center.

“This project currently has a site development plan under review,” Rochester Community Development planner Elliot Mohler told the city’s planning and zoning commission on Wednesday. “The reason for the zone change is so that can move forward.”

The site, which was annexed into the city in 2008 and 2013, is currently designated for single-family housing, which is the standard for new land brought into the city. It is largely surrounded by Gamehaven Regional Park and sits southeast of Lowes, along 50th Street Southeast.

The light-industrial designation would allow development of several commercial and industrial uses that do not generate significant adverse operational or traffic impacts. It includes public facilities, which matches the current and proposed use.

The county is planning a $7 million public works expansion, which would grow the facility by approximately 10,000 square feet, as well as a $9.7 million proposed 17,500-square-foot regional public safety training center on the site, according to Mat Miller, the county’s director of facilities and building operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to HGA, the architectural and engineering firm hired by the county, the combined facility will provide additional conferencing and workspace for the public works staff; as well as training space and offices for Olmsted County public safety staff.

Construction of the proposed facilities is expected to start in October, but work cannot begin until the property is rezoned.

On Wednesday, the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously agreed to recommend approval of the requested zoning change.

The final decision will be up to the Rochester City Council, which is expected to consider the issue following an Aug. 21 public hearing.

If the council agrees to change the zoning for the site, Miller said the county expects to choose a contractor in September, with the goal of having both facilities constructed within a year, depending on contractor and supply availability.

An artist's rendering submitted with development plans shows the planned expansion of the Olmsted County Public Works Service Center in southeast Rochester. HGA

An artist's rendering submitted with development plans shows Olmsted County's planned regional public safety training center in southeast Rochester. HGA