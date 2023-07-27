Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Olmsted County seeks Rochester zoning change with $16.7 million in construction planned

Public works expansion and new regional public safety training center require new designation for county-owned acres in southeast Rochester.

Public works existing.jpg
The Olmsted County Public Works Service Center is seen in southeast Rochester on July 26, 2023.
Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 7:27 PM

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County is asking the city of Rochester to rezone approximately 84 acres near the southeast edge of the city to allow for expansion of this public works facility and the creation of a public safety training center.

“This project currently has a site development plan under review,” Rochester Community Development planner Elliot Mohler told the city’s planning and zoning commission on Wednesday. “The reason for the zone change is so that can move forward.”

The site, which was annexed into the city in 2008 and 2013, is currently designated for single-family housing, which is the standard for new land brought into the city. It is largely surrounded by Gamehaven Regional Park and sits southeast of Lowes, along 50th Street Southeast.

Find more news important to you

The light-industrial designation would allow development of several commercial and industrial uses that do not generate significant adverse operational or traffic impacts. It includes public facilities, which matches the current and proposed use.

The county is planning a $7 million public works expansion, which would grow the facility by approximately 10,000 square feet, as well as a $9.7 million proposed 17,500-square-foot regional public safety training center on the site, according to Mat Miller, the county’s director of facilities and building operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to HGA, the architectural and engineering firm hired by the county, the combined facility will provide additional conferencing and workspace for the public works staff; as well as training space and offices for Olmsted County public safety staff.

Construction of the proposed facilities is expected to start in October, but work cannot begin until the property is rezoned.

On Wednesday, the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously agreed to recommend approval of the requested zoning change.

The final decision will be up to the Rochester City Council, which is expected to consider the issue following an Aug. 21 public hearing.

If the council agrees to change the zoning for the site, Miller said the county expects to choose a contractor in September, with the goal of having both facilities constructed within a year, depending on contractor and supply availability.

Public works.jpg
An artist's rendering submitted with development plans shows the planned expansion of the Olmsted County Public Works Service Center in southeast Rochester.
HGA
Training center.jpg
An artist's rendering submitted with development plans shows Olmsted County's planned regional public safety training center in southeast Rochester.
HGA

What happened: The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend a zoning change for approximately 84 acres of Olmsted County-owned land, changing it from residential to light industrial.

Why does this matter: The county requested the change to allow plans for an expansion of its public works center to move forward, along with the construction of a new regional public safety training facility.

What's next: The Rochester City Council is expected to consider the recommendation during its Aug. 21 meeting.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
IMG_8639.JPG
Local
Rochester School Board gives superintendent Kent Pekel a favorable review for leadership during crises
5h ago
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Joshua Paul Laber
Local
Former Rochester cop asks to withdraw from plea deal in sex crime case
6h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Chase Johnston
Local
Rochester's YouTube vigilante again charged for botched child predator sting
8h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


smekta.jpg
Members Only
Community
From the Med City to a divided city: Berlin
9h ago
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Chateau Theatre
Local
Chateau renovations make way for next phase of operation in Rochester
10h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Your Style - Alex J. Smith
Lifestyle
Musician and theater buff Alex Smith seeks to make a statement
11h ago
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban
20230724_143742(0).jpg
Business
New hybrid office center expected to open in downtown Rochester in September
13h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger