SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, September 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted County sees access to new COVID vaccine boosters

Public Health, Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center have created plans to administer bivalent vaccine boosters.

Vaccine
A COVID-19 vaccination is prepared to be administered. (Forum News Service file photo)
By Staff reports
September 13, 2022 11:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County residents now have access to COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters.

The updated vaccines are designed to give people broad protection against COVID-19. The bivalent boosters include components of the original virus strain and the Omicron variant.

Also Read
garden-17057_1920.jpg
Local
Blue Thumb Resilient Yards Workshop coming to Rochester next week
Workshop aims to introduce residents to options for their yards, which include rain gardens, native plantings, and creating pollinator habitat.
September 13, 2022 11:56 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Beacon Academy logo
Local
Beacon Academy says report about possible closure was 'erroneously reported'
In spite of the fact that it is searching for an executive director and a director of special education, the school clarified that it is committed to its students.
September 13, 2022 11:44 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization on Aug. 31 for bivalent formulations of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for use as a single booster dose at least two months after completing primary or booster vaccination.

People who recently had a COVID-19 infection can delay vaccination, including the bivalent booster, by three months from symptom onset or positive test.

“We are pleased to offer this additional layer of protection for our residents. We encourage everyone who has received the primary or booster vaccination to receive the updated booster,” Olmsted County Public Health Services Director Denise Daniels said in a statement announcing the availability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters can be administered regardless of what type of primary series or booster you have gotten in the past. The main considerations are as follows:

  • People 12 and older can receive the Pfizer bivalent booster.
  • People 18 and older can receive the Moderna bivalent booster.
  • Timing must be two months after your primary series or most recent monovalent booster.

The vaccinations are being made available by Olmsted County Public Health, Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center.

Olmsted County Public Health Services

Olmsted County Public Health plans a vaccination clinics using the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday, at 2100 Campus Drive SE in Rochester. The clinic is limited to 600 slots, so registration is required.

An online registration link is available at www.olmstedcounty.gov/covid , using the passcode: New1.

Mayo Clinic

COVID-19 booster vaccinations for area patients can be scheduled at Mayo Clinic's 41st Street Center Professional Building in Rochester from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.

They are also available at Mayo Family Clinic in Kasson on from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

Patients can use Patient Online Services or call their local primary care appointment office to schedule an appointment.

Olmsted Medical Center

Olmsted Medical Center will be offering three Saturday COVID-19 booster clinics at its Rochester Northwest clinic at 5067 55th St. NW.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vaccine provided at these clinics will be the latest version from Pfizer, which offers protection against the newest omicron versions, called BA.4 and BA.5. The updated COVID-19 booster is for patients who have completed the primary series.

The by-appointment clinics are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.

Appointments can be made by calling 507-292-7300. or using OMC MyChart, There are no walk-in vaccination appointments.

Local pharmacies

Many pharmacies are also providing the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters. You can find a location on the MDH Vaccine Finder website .

Related Topics: ROCHESTERCOVID-19 VACCINEALL-ACCESS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Two suffered life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash south of Cannon Falls
The driver was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys and the passenger to Regions Hospital on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, after the crash.
September 13, 2022 10:54 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
US-NEWS-ORGAN-TRANSPLANTS-AGENCY-DMT
NewsMD
Organ transplants are up, but the agency in charge is under fire
The process of finding that lifesaving organ is rife with problems. Roughly 5,000 patients a year are dying on the waitlist — even as perfectly good donated organs end up in the trash. The agency that oversees donations and transplants is under scrutiny for how many organs are going to waste. The agency, the United Network for Organ Sharing, received a bipartisan tongue-lashing at a recent congressional hearing.
September 13, 2022 09:46 AM
 · 
By  Blake Farmer / Nashville Public Radio
20220912_132926.jpg
Business
New owner taking over popular Med City consignment shop
Penny Bracken created Kismet Consignment on Rochester's North Broadway in 2004 and her popular business grew to four buildings. On Monday, Bracken handed over the keys to the popular business to a new owner, Jes Peterson.
September 13, 2022 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: September 11-17, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
September 13, 2022 08:07 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports