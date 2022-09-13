Olmsted County sees access to new COVID vaccine boosters

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County residents now have access to COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters.

The updated vaccines are designed to give people broad protection against COVID-19. The bivalent boosters include components of the original virus strain and the Omicron variant.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization on Aug. 31 for bivalent formulations of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for use as a single booster dose at least two months after completing primary or booster vaccination.

People who recently had a COVID-19 infection can delay vaccination, including the bivalent booster, by three months from symptom onset or positive test.

“We are pleased to offer this additional layer of protection for our residents. We encourage everyone who has received the primary or booster vaccination to receive the updated booster,” Olmsted County Public Health Services Director Denise Daniels said in a statement announcing the availability.

Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters can be administered regardless of what type of primary series or booster you have gotten in the past. The main considerations are as follows:



People 12 and older can receive the Pfizer bivalent booster.

People 18 and older can receive the Moderna bivalent booster.

Timing must be two months after your primary series or most recent monovalent booster.

The vaccinations are being made available by Olmsted County Public Health, Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center.

Olmsted County Public Health Services

Olmsted County Public Health plans a vaccination clinics using the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday, at 2100 Campus Drive SE in Rochester. The clinic is limited to 600 slots, so registration is required.

An online registration link is available at www.olmstedcounty.gov/covid , using the passcode: New1.

Mayo Clinic

COVID-19 booster vaccinations for area patients can be scheduled at Mayo Clinic's 41st Street Center Professional Building in Rochester from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.

They are also available at Mayo Family Clinic in Kasson on from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

Patients can use Patient Online Services or call their local primary care appointment office to schedule an appointment.

Olmsted Medical Center

Olmsted Medical Center will be offering three Saturday COVID-19 booster clinics at its Rochester Northwest clinic at 5067 55th St. NW.

The vaccine provided at these clinics will be the latest version from Pfizer, which offers protection against the newest omicron versions, called BA.4 and BA.5. The updated COVID-19 booster is for patients who have completed the primary series.

The by-appointment clinics are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.

Appointments can be made by calling 507-292-7300. or using OMC MyChart, There are no walk-in vaccination appointments.

Local pharmacies

Many pharmacies are also providing the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters. You can find a location on the MDH Vaccine Finder website .

