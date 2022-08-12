SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted County sees COVID rate drop, but not enough to lower transmission status

Counties surrounding Olmsted remain areas of medium COVID transmission status under federal guidelines.

081122 COVID map.JPG
Olmsted County remains listed as an area of high community transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 12, 2022 10:15 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County reported a 7.9% drop in new COVID cases during the past week, but it wasn’t enough to escape being labeled an area with high community transmission.

With 213.53 new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, the county would need to see another 7% decrease to be lower to an area of medium transmission under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Also Read
080422 COVID map.JPG
Local
Southeast Minnesota COVID case rates continue to fluctuate
Olmsted County sees slight uptick as hospitalization rate remains steady with reduced severe cases.
August 05, 2022 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
072822 COVID map.JPG
Local
COVID numbers drop, but Olmsted County transmission level remains high
Majority of nation's COVID cases are linked to omicron BA.5 variant, but a new variant is also being watched.
July 29, 2022 09:46 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

The rest of Southeast Minnesota currently sits in the medium status, with each county reporting less than 200 new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents but maintaining COVID-related hospitalization rates of more than 10 for the same population size.

The majority of the region reported 12.8 new COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents during a seven-day period, down from 13.4 a week earlier.

COVID case rates for counties throughout the region were:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Dodge, 143.31 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 3.2% decrease.
  • Fillmore, 156.64 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 41.1% decrease.
  • Goodhue, 144.58 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 5.6% decrease.
  • Houston, 182.8 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 9.7% increase.
  • Mower, 134.79 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 63.6% increase.
  • Wabasha, 120.22 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 13% increase.
  • Winona, 140.64 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 26% decrease.

By comparison, the statewide rate of new confirmed COVID cases during a seven-day period rose nearly 3.9% with 185.2 reported per 100,000 residents.

Related Topics: CORONAVIRUSCENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTIONHEALTH
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Austin&Kyle1.jpg
Business
Rochester Century High School debate duo receives $500,000 investment for tech company
Austin McCoy and Kyle Hooten talked about starting a company together while competing as a debate pair for Century High School. Today, they run Artemis Labs with software engineer Manvir Singh and are in partnership with Y Combinator.
August 12, 2022 11:03 AM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
Ready to lead logo
Local
Ready to Lead is looking for greater diversity in community leadership
The program is seeking applicants interested in learning more about serving on a variety of local public or private boards and commissions.
August 12, 2022 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Diversity Council Event
Local
33rd annual Diversity Council celebration bring in live music, food, awards and dancing
On Thursday, Aug. 11, Olmsted County's Diversity Council hosted its annual event to reflect on their work from the past year and bring together the community after years of a global pandemic.
August 12, 2022 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
The Landing MN Clinic
Local
Medical care expected to grow with The Landing
The nonprofit is planning for added clinic space with new day center on Third Street Southeast.
August 12, 2022 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen