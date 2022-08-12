Olmsted County sees COVID rate drop, but not enough to lower transmission status

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County reported a 7.9% drop in new COVID cases during the past week, but it wasn’t enough to escape being labeled an area with high community transmission.

With 213.53 new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, the county would need to see another 7% decrease to be lower to an area of medium transmission under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The rest of Southeast Minnesota currently sits in the medium status, with each county reporting less than 200 new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents but maintaining COVID-related hospitalization rates of more than 10 for the same population size.

The majority of the region reported 12.8 new COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents during a seven-day period, down from 13.4 a week earlier.

COVID case rates for counties throughout the region were:



Dodge, 143.31 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 3.2% decrease.

Fillmore, 156.64 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 41.1% decrease.

Goodhue, 144.58 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 5.6% decrease.

Houston, 182.8 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 9.7% increase.

Mower, 134.79 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 63.6% increase.

Wabasha, 120.22 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 13% increase.

Winona, 140.64 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 26% decrease.

By comparison, the statewide rate of new confirmed COVID cases during a seven-day period rose nearly 3.9% with 185.2 reported per 100,000 residents.