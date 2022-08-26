Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted County sees COVID transmission rate lowered

Virus-related hospitalizations climb as the overall case rate drops in Olmsted County and several other Southeast Minnesota counties.

082522 COVID map redo.JPG
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Olmsted County joined the majority of Southeast Minnesota in being designated as an area of medium community transmission on COVID.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 26, 2022 02:25 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A 25.6% drop in the COVID case rate lowered Olmsted County’s community transmission rate for the first time in seven weeks.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the county is now considered an area with medium community transmission of the virus.

Also Read
052521-drone-pine-island-solar-0012.jpg
Local
For southeast Minnesota's rural electric co-ops, Inflation Reduction Act funding will level the playing field
The Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Joe Biden last week allocates nearly $10 billion to rural electric co-ops to build more renewable energy projects.
August 25, 2022 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
081120.N.RPB.PRIMARY.DAY.07504.jpg
Local
Olmsted County administrator: Data misinterpretation led to group's 2020 election concerns
A report given to Olmsted County commissioners appears to tally registered voter categories with incorrect assumption that all voted.
August 25, 2022 09:28 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

The most recent seven-day period saw 157.93 confirmed cases per 100,000 county residents. The lowered status comes as the number of COVID-related hospitalizations increased during the same period. The region saw 15.9 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, up from 12.8 the previous week.

To see the county’s transition rate hit the “low” status, the confirmed case rate must stay below 200 per 100,000 residents, with hospitalizations dropping to less than 10 for the same population.

While most Southeast Minnesota counties remained in the medium-transmission status due to their shared hospitalization rate, Fillmore County saw its confirmed case rate more than double, pushing into being an area of high transmission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The county saw 242.08 confirmed cases per 100,000 people during a seven-day period, up from 118.67 the previous week.

Goodhue County, with a rate of 112.21 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents and a hospitalization rate of 5 per the same group, was the only county in the region to be deemed an area of low transmission.

Other Southeast Minnesota COVID case rates were:

  • Dodge, 157.64 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 32% increase.
  • Houston, 242.08 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for an 18.5% increase.
  • Mower, 142.28 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 20.8% decrease.
  • Wabasha, 115.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 49% decrease
  • Winona, 198.08 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 25% increase.

The rates compare to a reported 176.4 confirmed COVID cases per 100,000 residents statewide during the most-recent seven-day period. It’s a nearly 2.9% drop from the previous week.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSCENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTIONCORONAVIRUS
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
IMG_0874.jpg
Business
$5 Pizza leaves Rochester, replaced by Danny’s Pizza in same location
Is the successor to $5 Pizza, Danny's Pizza, keeping prices the same as before? Or has Med City's newest independent pizza joint changed more things up than the name?
August 26, 2022 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
SEMAC logo.png
Local
SEMAC grant applications open
Nonprofit organizations starting art projects after Dec. 1, 2022, can apply for one of three grants.
August 26, 2022 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Dover-Eyota Pigskin
Local
Photos: Slice of Life August 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
August 26, 2022 01:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Bleu Duck Kitchen
Business
Bleu Duck Kitchen is hatching a new Mexican restaurant in Wisconsin
Jennifer Lester and Erik Kleven, the creators of the Bleu Duck Kitchen in downtown Rochester, are planning to open Taqueria Pato Azul in La Crosse, Wis. in mid-September.
August 26, 2022 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger