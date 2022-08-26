Olmsted County sees COVID transmission rate lowered

ROCHESTER — A 25.6% drop in the COVID case rate lowered Olmsted County’s community transmission rate for the first time in seven weeks.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the county is now considered an area with medium community transmission of the virus.

The most recent seven-day period saw 157.93 confirmed cases per 100,000 county residents. The lowered status comes as the number of COVID-related hospitalizations increased during the same period. The region saw 15.9 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, up from 12.8 the previous week.

To see the county’s transition rate hit the “low” status, the confirmed case rate must stay below 200 per 100,000 residents, with hospitalizations dropping to less than 10 for the same population.

While most Southeast Minnesota counties remained in the medium-transmission status due to their shared hospitalization rate, Fillmore County saw its confirmed case rate more than double, pushing into being an area of high transmission.

The county saw 242.08 confirmed cases per 100,000 people during a seven-day period, up from 118.67 the previous week.

Goodhue County, with a rate of 112.21 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents and a hospitalization rate of 5 per the same group, was the only county in the region to be deemed an area of low transmission.

Other Southeast Minnesota COVID case rates were:



Dodge, 157.64 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 32% increase.

Houston, 242.08 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for an 18.5% increase.

Mower, 142.28 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 20.8% decrease.

Wabasha, 115.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 49% decrease

Winona, 198.08 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 25% increase.

The rates compare to a reported 176.4 confirmed COVID cases per 100,000 residents statewide during the most-recent seven-day period. It’s a nearly 2.9% drop from the previous week.