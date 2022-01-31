Olmsted County set to launch new resident survey

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County residents are being asked to watch their mailboxes.

On Friday, the county will mail 4,200 resident surveys, reaching 600 randomized households in each of seven commissioner districts. Some households will receive the full survey, and others will be sent a postcard with a weblink to take the survey online.

Olmsted County has conducted a resident survey approximately every three years since 2008. Questions are related to quality of life, safety, areas of concern, satisfaction with Olmsted County government, how residents receive information from Olmsted County government and more.

“Understanding residents’ needs is important to Olmsted County,” Olmsted County Board Chairman Mark Thein said in a statement announcing this year's survey. “Through this survey, we are able to get a pulse on residents’ thoughts and perceptions of life in Olmsted County as well as their experience with Olmsted County government.”

Thein said the survey helps the county understand how it can contribute to making Olmsted County a better place to live, play and work.

“It also helps us get a better understanding of how we can enhance the delivery of specific county government programs and services,” he said.

Survey results will be compiled and shared with the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners during the summer. After that, the county expects to develop action plans based on the findings.

With nearly 7% of the county's households expected to be contacted for the survey, instructions will be provided in English, Spanish and Somali. Residents who need to take the survey in a different language will be directed to a website to complete the survey.

Survey results are also expected to be made available to the public.