Olmsted County share of planned Highway 14 interchange remains uncertain

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch paused when she received word that $60 million in state funds had been designated for creating a new interchange over U.S. Highway 14 between Rochester and Byron.

“When I got that email, I had to look at it three times, because I kept thinking ‘I have to be reading this wrong,’” she said.

The county has been advocating for new infrastructure at the intersection with County Road 44 for years. Safety concerns led the state to close the median this year, but funding to create a bridge crossing remained uncertain until the county received the notice last week from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The funding comes from the state’s Corridors of Commerce, which means construction of the interchange being designed by the county will become a state project.

“They are not necessarily cutting us a check for that amount of money,” Assistant Olmsted County Engineer Nathan Arnold said.

At this point, the cost of the project remains unclear. It has been estimated at more than $80 million for the complete effort, and Olmsted County submitted a $55 million construction estimate with its latest request for state funds.

Kaye Bieniek, the county’s physical development division administrator, said the state hired a consultant earlier this year to review all potential Corridors of Commerce projects, which led to the larger-than-expected budget.

“They came up with a cost estimate themselves, which was all-inclusive — inflation, design, everything,” she said. “That’s why it’s a different number than what we submitted for.”

She pointed out the cost estimates could continue to increase before a construction contract is signed, due to inflation and a variety of other factors, but the county is in good shape to cover its share of the costs.

Ben Johnson, the county’s director of public works, said Olmsted County has already secured nearly $20 million in funds for project development and other work, which includes $5 million approved by Minnesota lawmakers this year. It also includes $10.9 million in reserved 2012 Rochester sales tax revenue, which was earmarked for work on County Road 44, also known as 60th Avenue Northwest.

Bieniek said those funds will help pay the county’s portion of the project.

It’s uncertain how the costs will be split. While previous county commissioners proposed a 50-50 split of project costs, MnDOT will use its formula to determine what are state costs and what is left to the county.

“It could vary, but it will be more than 50% that MnDOT pays,” said Ben Johnson, the county’s director of public works.

If the state’s share of the final split is less than $60 million, MnDOT would use any remaining state funds on another Corridors of Commerce project designed to increase highway capacity throughout the state.

Arnold said how the split works can’t be determined until the interchange design is complete, since the state funds will only be used for work related to Highway 14, which would include the planned bridge, ramps and related infrastructure.

Construction of the new J-turn intersection continues on Highway 14 at Olmsted County Road 3 near Byron on Friday, June 2, 2023. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

Specific work on County Road 44 will be the county’s responsibility.

“If we are not fully funded right now, it will come out as we go through that and as we get closer (in the design process),” Arnold said.

“It will probably be a good year before we know what the cost participation will look like,” Bieniek predicted.

While the county could back out of the project if its share of the cost becomes too high, Bieniek doubts that will be an issue. Other funding sources would be available before the county would need to consider borrowing to complete the project.

With design in the works, Arnold said the county still must obtain right-of-way access for the project, which will play a role in scheduling construction.

“Probably right now, we are looking at construction in the 2025 or 2026 timeframe,” he said.