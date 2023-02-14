Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Schueller talks about the cold weather call to a dead body

ROCHESTER — Kimberly Robinson's body was found Dec. 26, 2022, in a Cascade Township ditch by a woman walking her dog. Her boyfriend, Mustafa Rahsad Bush, 39, of Rochester, is accused of shooting her and attempting to cover up her death.

The Post Bulletin sat down with Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller to talk about how law enforcement conducted the investigation.

Many investigators were off that day, celebrating Christmas with their families.

"I remember thinking to myself that we made it all the way through the holiday weekend without any call-ins," Schueller said. "And then the call came."

The region was wrapping a weeklong cold snap brought on by a powerful winter storm that blanketed the area with powdery snow.

Schueller, the lead on the case, arrived on scene to see that on-duty law enforcement had taped off a perimeter of the crime scene that went down a fairly deep ditch where Robinson's nude body lay.

"These types of calls are always the hardest," Schueller said. "To have to look at that scene right away, I don't care how long you've been doing this job, that never gets easier."

By the time Schueller arrived, the sun started to set, so he quickly walked the perimeter and checked the body, following the footsteps of other deputies that had previously gone down so as not to disturb more of the scene.

Snow and murder

While fighting blizzard-like conditions, law enforcement determined that Robinson hadn't been there for a long time, her body was partially covered in snow but, partially due to the cold temps, there was not much decomposition to her body. Unlike the body of Tia Arleth found in the county earlier that summer .

They were also able to determine her identity.

Schueller began calling in additional resources, including the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which provides crime scene support to local law enforcement throughout the state.

"That was a major scene and we could tell right away that it was a suspicious death," Schueller said. Robinson's body had been dragged feet first from the roadway to where she was found with footsteps leading back to the roadway.

Law enforcement was not able to determine a cause of death on scene. They aren't allowed to manipulate the body until the coroner gets there and Robinson's frozen body would have made that difficult anyway.

When her body was found, blood appeared to have been spread along the shoulder by a snowplow, prompting Schueller to put a call in to see when the plow came by and if it had any cameras.

Unfortunately, the plow had no cameras on it but Schueller was told about when the plow came through.

"Timeline is huge on these cases," Schueller said. "So at least we were able to say, 'OK, (she was placed on the road) before that time."

Because they were able to determine her identity, they began to put together the pieces of her life, with Bush becoming a figure of interest .

Pieces of the puzzle

Witnesses told law enforcement that Robinson and Bush were dating and the pair had recently got into an argument. The couple lived together in a southeast Rochester home but Robinson told a witness on Christmas Eve she was currently staying with a friend.

Bush was observed moving several different items from his vehicle to other places for several days following the death of Robinson by Robinson and witnesses.

An investigator with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office would also find several burnt clothing items and glasses frames in a burn pit from a recent fire at a southeast Rochester home.

Reducing conflict

Bush was previously convicted in the 2006 murder of Cory Richardson, and Schueller's office had concerns about what Bush would do if confronted by police.

"If he is the one (who murdered Robinson) and we attempt a traffic stop and he thinks maybe the jig is up, that raises the threat level for both parties," Schueller said.

The Sheriff's Office got in contact with a family member of Bush's who agreed to bring him in for questioning.

Schueller described it as a gamble to have the family member bring Bush in, but in the end, the family member did exactly what he said he would do.

Bush came to the Olmsted County Law Enforcement Center with that family member following the transfer of items from his vehicle.

After sitting down with law enforcement, Bush immediately chose to invoke his right not to speak with police.

"We made the decision that we have enough, at that point, to arrest him and move forward with our case," Schueller said.

Bush has been in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center since his arrest. He's currently being held on $3 million bail or bond.

Several items that belonged to Robinson were also found in the family member's vehicle. A bag in the vehicle contained several of Bush's items and about a half pound of cocaine.

Cell phone data from both Robinson and Bush show them following a similar path throughout Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. Witnesses also put Robinson and Bush together the evening of Christmas Eve and the early morning of Christmas Day.

Blood evidence was found in several locations in Bush's vehicle, including in the front passenger area, the driver's seat belt and areas of pooling blood in the passenger compartment, though forensic testing has not been completed on the samples to determine the source.

Schueller would not comment on the blood evidence, citing Bush's pending court case.

Bush also cleaned out his vehicle in the garage of a friend on Dec. 26, a witness told an investigator.

The death investigation

Schueller's team worked around the clock to help bring this case to court.

"I was having to tell people to go home and sleep," Schueller said. "When you're putting the case together and things are fitting together, you forget that you're at 20 hours now and you need to go home."

While law enforcement is pulled away from their families, they still get support and understanding from family members.

"The family supports them knowing that sometimes that's what the job is and you're not going to see them for a days on end," Schueller said. "So having the support of the families is huge."

Schueller pointed out that law enforcement personnel are human beings; they may see a victim that looks like a sister or a toddler's shoe in the road after a car accident and that affects them.

Having to knock on a family's door to notify them of a death is also another part of the job.

"To see the look on their face when the open the door and they instantly break down and no matter how many times you've done it, you can't turn that human part off where your heart just breaks," Schueller said.

The reactions Schueller has received from families after one of those knocks has ranged from disbelief to anger but he's always worked with finding help for the family of victims.

"No matter how many things you've lined up for the family, you never feel right leaving," Schueller said. "You think, 'Are they really OK? What's going to happen when I go?'"

A hard scenario

In the Robinson's family case, law enforcement didn't have anything to offer during that initial contact.

"When they ask a question or they have just the simplest thing that they us to know and we have nothing to offer, that's the worst," Schueller said.

But that grief and those unanswered questions motivates law enforcement to go out and find out what happened. And luckily, in this case, Schueller was able to offer that family something relatively quickly following the arrest of Bush.

Some shifts can consist of trauma after trauma, Schueller said, and they wish they could solve things as quickly as they're done on TV but the job requires a lot of work that can cause a large amount of trauma for everyone involved.

"When you're able to give somebody something positive, that can motivate you for an entire week," Schueller said.