Olmsted County Sheriff's Office asks for help locating Rochester woman involved in fatal Missouri crash

A Rochester woman who pleaded guilty to leaving her children in a car while attending court last spring is now wanted in Missouri for a crash that killed an infant.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning it is asking for the public's help in locating 30-year-old Dectrini Vershun Boldien.

Boldien pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court on Sept. 24 to gross misdemeanor neglect or endangerment of a child. She was sentenced by Judge Pamela King to two years of supervised probation. Court records say a warrant was issued in that case on Oct. 27.

ALSO READ: Rochester woman could face charges after 3 children left in car for hours The three children, aged 1, 3 and 4, are believed to have been left in the car for at least 2 1/2 hours before being discovered by police shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states that Boldien was involved in a three-vehicle crash the morning of Oct. 18, 2021 on U.S. Highway 61 in Lincoln County.

Three vehicles, including Boldien's 2013 Ford Fusion, were northbound on the highway when Boldien failed to maintain her lane and struck the side of another vehicle, according to the crash report. The impact caused her vehicle to become stationary and it was then hit in the rear by another vehicle.

Boldien and her infant boy passenger were taken to an area hospital. The infant died of his injuries on Oct. 24. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report does not note the infant's age, but news reports out of Missouri state the baby was 3 months old.

Boldien was seriously injured in the crash.

Neither were secured in a safety device during the crash.

A warrant was issued in Lincoln County for Boldien's arrest once she was released from the hospital, according to a report from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The Lincoln County Journal noted that prosecutors had initially planned to charge Boldien with first-degree child endangerment, but the charges were increased to child endangerment resulting in death.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Lt. Lee Rossman said once Boldien was released from the hospital in Missouri, she fled the area and police there were unable to take her into custody.

It is believed she may return to Minnesota.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office at 507-328-6800.