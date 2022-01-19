Olmsted County Sheriff's Office confirms second death in Eyota incident

EYOTA — A second man has died in connection to a weekend incident in an Eyota garage.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 19, 2022, that an autopsy was underway for 43-year-old Anthony Holzer.

Holzer and 38-year-old Brandon Mueller died after being found unconscious in the early morning hours of Jan. 15, 2022, in a garage in the 500 block of Canyon Lane Northwest in Eyota.

A third man was hospitalized. His condition was not known Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No cause of death has been released for Mueller or Holzer.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller said days after Mueller death's that while carbon monoxide had been considered a possible cause of death, a medical examiner with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office had ruled it out as a cause of Mueller's death.

Emergency responders were called to the home about 1:05 a.m. after a resident of the home found the three in the garage and they were unresponsive.

Mueller was pronounced dead at the residence about 2:45 a.m. while Holzer and the third man were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

