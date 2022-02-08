Olmsted County Sheriff's Office finds nearly 3 pounds of marijuana in Stewartville residence

STEWARTVILLE — A Stewartville man was arrested Monday morning, Feb. 7, 2022, after law enforcement executing a search warrant discovered nearly three pounds of marijuana.

Videl Cortez Aknis Jr., 29, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with fifth-degree controlled substance sales and fifth-degree controlled substance possession. He was scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges in court Tuesday morning.

Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team executed a knock and announce narcotics search warrant in the 2100 block of Bluebird Terrace Northwest in Stewartville about 10 a.m. Monday.

A search of the home discovered approximately 1,300 grams, or nearly 3 pounds, of presumptive marijuana as well as packaging material, a digital scale and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. James Schueller said a .22 caliber Ruger revolver was also found in the home and it had been reported stolen in Illinois about five years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the second time in about two weeks that law enforcement have executed a narcotics search warrant in Stewartville. On Jan. 24, 2022, a reported 4 pounds of marijuana was found in a home in the 2100 block Eagle Drive Northwest in Stewartville.

As a result of that search, Reginald Grose, 45, was charged Jan. 25 in Olmsted County District Court with felony counts of fifth-degree drug sales, fifth-degree drug possession and possession of ammunition/any firearm with a previous felony conviction.

At the time of Grose’s arrest, Schueller said law enforcement had found a stolen firearm but court records do not include that detail nor was Grose charged with such an offense. Schueller said Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, that the firearm in that case was reported stolen out of the same county as the one discovered in Aknis’ residence.