News | Local

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office investigating burglary of $19,000

Residents of the 4400 block of 29th Street Southeast in Marion reported the theft Saturday afternoon, Nov. 27, 2021.

Marion - Olmsted County map.png
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
November 29, 2021 08:16 AM
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of approximately $19,000 in cash from a Marion Township residence.

Deputies were called about 12:30 p.m. Saturday to the 400 block of 29th Street Southeast for a report of a burglary, according to Capt. James Schueller.

The residents told investigators they left for lunch about 10:45 a.m. that day and when they returned about 12:15 p.m., they found three unidentified women on the property with a light blue mini van with Illinois plates.

The women, one of whom appeared to be pregnant, told the residents they needed water for their van. When one of the residents gave them water and offered to look at their engine, the women quickly left the property.

After the women left, the residents discovered pry marks on doors and found that the cords for the receiver box on the property's camera system had been cut and the box had been taken. The residents also learned that some bedrooms had been broken into and $19,000 in cash had been taken.

The incident is under investigation.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSOLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTER
