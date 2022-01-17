Olmsted County Sheriff's Office investigating death in Eyota

EYOTA — The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person following a call for medical help this past weekend in Eyota.

Few details were available Monday morning, Jan. 17, 2022, about the death, but Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller confirmed that one person died and two others were taken to the hospital after emergency responders were sent to a residence in Eyota for a medical call.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident, but early reports were that carbon monoxide could have been a factor and that Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug, was used on scene.

It was not immediately known if emergency responders thought an overdose had occurred or if Narcan was administered as a precaution. There are no negative impacts if a person not overdosing on an opioid is given Narcan or its generic version Naloxone.

More information is expected to be released by the sheriff's office Tuesday morning.