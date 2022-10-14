We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Friday, October 14

News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office receives new kits for catalytic converter theft prevention program

People can request a free kit to be installed by going to the Olmsted County Government Center at 101 Fourth St. SE in Rochester during business hours. Kits can be picked up at the second floor of the Sheriff's Office civil warrants window.

030921.N.RPB.catalytic-2449.jpg
Greg "Darrel" Pfeifer of Darrel's Muffler Shop words on a catalytic converter at his shop on North Broadway in this 2021 file photo.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
October 14, 2022 09:28 AM
ROCHESTER — The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has received an additional 100 catalytic converter marking kits following requests from the public and as a response to additional thefts.

The Sheriff's Office partnered with the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau to participate in the Minnesota Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Pilot Program, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The program, which was created in 2021 by the Minnesota Department of Commerce, adheres a special label to catalytic converters that transfers etchings of the label's unique number onto the metal once the vehicle is started. The etchings make it possible for law enforcement to trace a recovered converter back to a specific vehicle if it's stolen.

People can request a free kit by going to the Olmsted County Government Center at 101 Fourth St. SE in Rochester during business hours. Kits can be picked up at the second floor of the Sheriff's Office civil warrants window.

For registration, the vehicle's VIN number and Minnesota license plate number are required. The kit will then need to be registered online by visiting www.theisr.org and following the registration instructions included in the kit.

Catalytic converters can also be marked manually or by contacting a local dealer, mechanic or body shop.

The sheriff's office's main partners in the pilot program are Universal Marine and RV in Rochester. To have Universal Marine or RV install the kit, call them to make an appointment.

Additional participating service centers can be found by visiting the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office website .

By Staff reports
