Olmsted County Sheriff's Office rejects call for election SWAT team

ROCHESTER — In a rejection of a Republican GOP candidate's spouse's call for law enforcement to form Election Day SWAT teams to enforce election laws, law enforcement in Olmsted County they will only be responding to polling places following a normal call for service.

Marty Probst, the husband of Kim Crockett, the Republican nominee for Minnesota's secretary of state, made the comments at an Oct. 6 Liberty Tea Party Patriots meeting in Champlin, Minnesota .

“If you’ve got friends or family or whatever in sheriff’s deputies or sheriffs — we need them on Election Day. That’s part of the SWAT team to get out when certain places don’t follow the rules that they’re supposed to," Probst said at the event.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Togerson rejected Probst's general request and added that his office did not have a contract or a request for off-duty deputies to provide security in that manner.

"We would respond to a polling place if there was a specific call for assistance, just like we would respond to any other call for assistance," Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin.

The Rochester Police Department would also only be responded to calls for service on Election Day, according to Amanda Grayson, Rochester Police Department crime prevention & communications coordinator.

Secretary of State Steve Simon's office coordinated with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to communicate law enforcement's role on Election Day.

Minnesota statute does not allow for law enforcement to enter or stand within 50 feet of a polling place unless they are responding to a call for service or when voting or registering to vote .

"Our office has an existing partnership with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s Minnesota Fusion Center, which coordinates communication between federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement as well as public agencies and the private sector. Through this partnership, staff from our office are in direct communication with staff at the BCA through a variety of means including phone calls and emails. In this case, we leveraged pre-existing channels hosted by the BCA to disseminating a reminder to law enforcement about the procedures and situations that would require law enforcement at a polling place," Cassondra Knudson, press secretary to Simon wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin.

Grayson wrote that RPD has received that guidance. Schueller said the Sheriff's Office hadn't seen anything, though the notification may have been sent in an unchecked email.

"Tensions are certainly high just about everywhere as election day approaches," Schueller wrote, adding that he wasn't aware of any possible Election Day issue. "I think we are all aware that could change at any point, but nothing to report from us at this time."