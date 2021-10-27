Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Police Department train for crisis

There are many tools on a police officer or sheriff's deputy's duty belt, but when responding to a call for a person in crisis, the best tool they may have is their voice.

This week, 30 members of the Rochester Police Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office spent 40 hours honing their skills to be able to better respond to crisis calls. The Crisis Intervention Training includes both classroom sessions on topics such as suicide prevention, elder issues, cognitive disabilities and veterans issues, as well as interactive role-play scenarios using actors specially trained in portraying crisis situations.

The training is touted as the only in-house program in the state, meaning members of the police department and the sheriff’s office run the training rather than contracting the work out. The training first came to Olmsted County in 2007 and has been held every year since, with the exception of 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

During interactive role-play scenarios, officers are given brief dispatch-style notes of a call. Then they interact with actors portraying people in crisis. On Wednesday afternoon, Olmsted County Sheriff's Sgt. Jens Dammen was asked to respond to a report of a woman brandishing a knife in the parking lot of a strip mall.

As Dammen spoke with the woman "Courtney," portrayed by Leah Isaacson, an actress with C WORX Training, others in the training were able to offer feedback and advice.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller said that as deputies and officers go through the training, their confidence in their skills increases. The tools that deputies and officers leave with also help make "the officer see them as a person instead of a call," Schueller said.

"They are not afraid to engage people having a mental health crisis," Schueller said.

The benefits of taking the time to talk to someone on a call are obvious, Rochester police Lt. Paul Gronholz said.

"If we just talked for someone for 5 to 10 minutes or longer, wouldn't that be better than having to go hands on and wrestle them to the ground?" he said.

Not every call will be a successful de-escalation, but Gronholz said "our policy does say 'shall when feasible de-escalate,' so what they are learning here today is not something they can use if they want to, this is our policy."

Since the training arrived in Rochester, Schueller said the calls for people who are in crisis or who have a mental health component have become more frequent and complex.

Schueller said the training has been adapted to provide more information to officers and deputies about the mental health issues most often seen on calls.

"W e are not asking the officers to make a diagnosis but we are trying to educate them on the ones they are most likely to see," Schueller said. "What the signs and symptoms are and how we can adapt some of the CIT principles to each individual mental health disorder, even though a lot of them are universal."

In addition to the CIT program, deputies and officers have access to Olmsted County outreach specialists under the Diversity, Equity, and Community Outreach Team to help respond to calls. The social workers often function under a co-responder model with law enforcement on crisis calls.