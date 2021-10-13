Olmsted County Sheriff's Office selling pins for breast cancer awareness month fundraiser

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is selling pins to raise funds for cancer research in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The pink sheriff's office badge pins are $20. The pins are being sold through the Deputy Sheriff’s Association and are available to purchase by the public. Pins can be purchased at the civil warrants counter on the second floor of the city-county Government Center. The purchases can be made with cash only.

Money raised will be given back to the Deputy Sheriff’s Association for them to donate the proceeds to cancer research.