SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office selling pins for breast cancer awareness month fundraiser

Pins can be purchased at the civil warrants counter on the second floor of the city-county Government Center.

OCSOPin.jpg
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 13, 2021 09:47 AM
Share

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is selling pins to raise funds for cancer research in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The pink sheriff's office badge pins are $20. The pins are being sold through the Deputy Sheriff’s Association and are available to purchase by the public. Pins can be purchased at the civil warrants counter on the second floor of the city-county Government Center. The purchases can be made with cash only.

Money raised will be given back to the Deputy Sheriff’s Association for them to donate the proceeds to cancer research.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts