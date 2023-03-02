99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District plant and seed sale returns

Variety of options for trees, shrubs and other plants are being offered in annual sale.

Cascade Lake Park Tree Planting
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, right, works alongside Birgit Wildt, Thomas Werner, and Thomas Armoneit, all representatives from Rochester's partner city, Münster, to plant a tree, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Cascade Lake Park in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
March 02, 2023 03:00 PM

ROCHESTER — The annual tree, plant and seed sale conducted by the Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District is underway.

The conservation district sells trees and shrubs in bundles of 20 to 25 bare-root transplants as an inexpensive way to simply add color and beauty to private properties.

Also Read
Dover - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Two injured in Highway 14 crash near Dover on Wednesday
Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries in the afternoon crash.
March 02, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Rochester legislators back medical aid in dying bill
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
March 02, 2023 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
IMG_7006.JPG
Local
Kellogg Middle School greatly reduces student offense recidivism through restoration program
"It includes restoration first and foremost, then some sort of reflection, and then a plan for moving forward," Kellogg Principal Angi McAndrews said of the CARE program.
March 01, 2023 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

The trees can serve as homestead windbreaks, living snow fences and wildlife habitat.

Returning this year, the district is offering seed mixes and plant kits for the public to purchase via the SWCD sales website .

All the seed mixes are comprised of local-ecotype seed native to Minnesota featuring grass/sedge and wildflower components. The plant kits are one flat, containing 36 plugs of six different species including Rusty Patched Bumble Bee, Raingarden, Woodland, Monarch, Shoreline Stabilization, Prairie, and a Pollinator Garden called My Pocket Prairie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further descriptions can be found at www.olmstedswcd.org .

The tree, seed and plant sales program will remain open until the products are sold out.

Sales are on a first-come, first-served basis, and pickup of trees will occur in mid- to late April at Graham Park. Seed mix and plant kits will be available for Graham Park pickup in mid- to late May at Graham Park. Detailed pickup information will be provided to all customers closer to the time items are available.

The SWCD sales website is the easiest method of purchase, but anyone unable to access the website can stop into the Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation office, 2122 Campus Drive SE Suite 200 in Rochester, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to request an order form.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
IMG_1710.jpg
Business
St. Cloud bridal shop purchases Mestad’s Bridal and Formal Wear
March 02, 2023 03:08 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
20230302_092217.jpg
Business
Med City restauranteur to bring a taste of Korea to downtown Rochester
March 02, 2023 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 26-March 4, 2023
March 02, 2023 11:04 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
State wrestling
Prep
Caledonia/Houston heading to Class A final; Kasson-Mantorville falls in semis
March 02, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
LAMB.GOPHERS.jpg
Sports
Byron's Lamb learning, loving life on top-ranked Gophers hockey team
March 02, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
TATE.PRITCHARD.jpg
Prep
Future Austin Bruins lead Lakeville South into its fifth straight section title game
March 02, 2023 12:05 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Freiberg Smith Boldon.png
Health
Rochester legislators back medical aid in dying bill: 'A really great reflection of compassion'
March 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden