Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District plant and seed sale returns

ROCHESTER — The annual tree, plant and seed sale conducted by the Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District is underway.

The conservation district sells trees and shrubs in bundles of 20 to 25 bare-root transplants as an inexpensive way to simply add color and beauty to private properties.

The trees can serve as homestead windbreaks, living snow fences and wildlife habitat.

Returning this year, the district is offering seed mixes and plant kits for the public to purchase via the SWCD sales website .

All the seed mixes are comprised of local-ecotype seed native to Minnesota featuring grass/sedge and wildflower components. The plant kits are one flat, containing 36 plugs of six different species including Rusty Patched Bumble Bee, Raingarden, Woodland, Monarch, Shoreline Stabilization, Prairie, and a Pollinator Garden called My Pocket Prairie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further descriptions can be found at www.olmstedswcd.org .

The tree, seed and plant sales program will remain open until the products are sold out.

Sales are on a first-come, first-served basis, and pickup of trees will occur in mid- to late April at Graham Park. Seed mix and plant kits will be available for Graham Park pickup in mid- to late May at Graham Park. Detailed pickup information will be provided to all customers closer to the time items are available.

The SWCD sales website is the easiest method of purchase, but anyone unable to access the website can stop into the Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation office, 2122 Campus Drive SE Suite 200 in Rochester, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to request an order form.