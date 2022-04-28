Olmsted County suspends passport services amid staffing shortage
Staff illness temporarily shuts down service.
ROCHESTER — Olmsted County residents planning trips abroad might need to wait to mark their passports off their to-do lists.
The county has temporarily suspended passport services due to a staffing shortage due to illness.
Anyone wanting to obtain a passport is being encouraged to check with the county's Property Records and Licensing department next week.
The county's online check-in system for passports will be down until the services reopen.
Other services provided by the department, including, property tax collection, recorded document intake and the city-county Government Center information desk, remain active and available to serve residents.
