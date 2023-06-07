Olmsted County taking new approach with environmental issues

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners agreed to disband the county’s environmental commission , with the goal of adopting a new approach to gathering community insight into related issues.

“The environmental commission in reality is different than the environmental commission that’s in some people’s thoughts,” Olmsted County Commissioner Mark Thein said.

As a member of the commission for several years, Thein said the current model has relied heavily on staff time to educate commission members on a variety of topics, but the commission has not provided much insight for the county board.

The nine-member volunteer commission has not met since November.

Olmsted County Deputy Administrator Pete Giesen said the new approach calls for work groups to be created to tackle specific topics, which means the county will be able to recruit people with specific interest and expertise related to the issues.

“The shift in the recommendation to go to a work group isn’t a reflection of less importance on environmental issues,” he said, acknowledging criticism of the change. “It’s actually a reflection of more emphasis on environmental issues.”

He said the targeted approach provides the opportunity to set deadlines and not get bogged down by a variety of unrelated issues, while also enlisting technical expertise that exists in the community.

Tony Hill, the county’s environmental resources director, said the first work group will be tasked to discuss a 50-year vision related to solid waste in the county.

County commissioners recently adopted a 10-year solid waste management plan, but the longer view will seek to consider options and priorities that could be used to reduce waste headed to the county’s landfill and make its waste-to-energy plant carbon neutral.

Hill said work group participants are expected to represent urban and rural residents, small and large businesses, nonprofit organizations and local government representatives.

The work group is expected to start its work in July, with a six- to nine-month timeframe established for making recommendations.

While future efforts could involve more than one work group operating at a time, Giesen said the initial group will “jumpstart” the effort and provide a chance to work out any kinks.

Future potential work groups could address trails and open spaces, groundwater protection and climate and sustainability planning, according to Hill.

Commissioner Dave Senjem cast the sole vote opposing the transition but attempted to maintain some type of citizen commission.

He proposed creating a 10-member climate commission to focus on the broader issue of greenhouse gas emissions and provide an avenue for added community engagement through regular public meetings.

“It would be the place where the citizenry could come and offer their suggestions on their thoughts about community greenhouse gas reductions,” he said, offering the proposal as an amendment related to disbanding the environmental commission.

County Board Chairman Gregg Wright said the timing was wrong and blocked the effort before it was determined whether there was support for the change.

“It doesn’t mean your amendment or suggestion isn’t a good one, but I do think the board needs to deliberate on that before we take up the issue,” Wright told Senjem, offering to add the topic to a list of discussion items at a future meeting.

Senjem conceded to the effort, but said it’s important to return to the topic.

“In order to be effective on this, we have to bring the citizenry to the table,” he said.

Giesen said the transition to work groups doesn’t block other efforts aimed at larger engagement on environmental issues. He said the county plans to discuss options for creating a community council with other local government entities, as well as holding leadership forums on related topics.

Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said that work will be important moving forward, since work is being done on a variety of fronts.

“We do still need to think about how we get a collective look as a community with what is happening with other jurisdictions,” she said.