Olmsted County to use $16.1 million in COVID relief for affordable housing, homeless

Olmsted County plans to invest more than half the $30.7 million it’s receiving through the federal American Rescue Plan in housing.

“I think this is a generational investment you are making in affordable housing,” County Administrator Heidi Welsch told commissioners as they unanimously approved a plan for nearly $20 million of the federal funds.

The plan calls for using $10 million as a five-year investment in creating and preserving affordable housing in the county by working with Rochester Area Foundation to leverage additional funding.

Olmsted County Chief Financial Officer Wilfredo Roman-Catala said the county investment could attract an additional $200 million in local housing investment.

Coalition for Rochester Area Housing Director Jeremy Emmi said efforts to combine resources through the coalition will help address years of shortfalls in creating housing affordable to much of the city’s workforce.

“We need significant investment in affordable housing from the public and private sectors to truly move the needle and build on past success of the last few years,” he said. “Our county will continue growing at a pace of over 15 percent this decade, which is fantastic, but unfortunately housing (for) this added growth is a challenge.”

He said the use of the federal funds will help provide thousands of housing units, which are expected to be a mix of owned homes and rental units.

An additional $5 million will be used to develop a new county program that will provide assistance to qualified residents who want to build or purchase affordable homes.

The county also plans to use $1 million to purchase the building at 105 S. Broadway Ave. in Rochester, which has been used as transitional housing for people who have been homeless.

The county also is planning to spend $100,000 on required repairs to the county-owned strip mall that houses the Rochester Community Warming Center.

Roman-Catala said the county will use an additional $419,500 to provide job training and support for individuals interested in positions in construction trades that have traditionally been hard to fill.

County Board Chairman Stephanie Podulke said the added funding is important.

“Our whole society is short of carpenters and plumbers and welders and electricians and masons,” she said. “To train people who want to do those jobs and have those kind of skills is going to enhance everything, because it doesn’t matter if we have money to build all sorts of homes, if we don’t have builders and carpenters and plumbers to do it for us.”

Other planned spending includes:

$1.2 million to fund the remaining cost of the new Oxbow Park Nature Center.

$1 million for technology to enhance and automate health, housing and human services processes for clients.

$500,000 to assess and fix the Chester sewer district with the possibility of connecting and transferring this district to the city of Rochester wastewater system.

$500,000 for the county attorney’s office to hire staff to deal with a backlog of cases.

$120,000 to fund public health school nurses for needs following pandemic impacts.

$120,000 to address truancy and related mental health concerns for students in Olmsted County school districts.

With another $10.7 million to be allocated in the upcoming years, commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said she appreciates the time her fellow board members took to work on the spending plan approved Tuesday.

“We’re choosing as a board to invest in our community,” she said.