SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Olmsted County tops 100 COVID-related deaths

Four deaths reported so far in May; confirmed cases continue to fall amid increase in vaccinations

Olmsted County COVID deaths1024_1.jpg
The first 97 COVID-related deaths in Olmsted County were charted in a report by County Public Health Director Graham Briggs earlier this month. Another four deaths were reported in May. (Olmsted County Public Health graphic)
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 24, 2021 03:12 PM
Share

Olmsted County reported its 100th -- and 101st -- COVID-related death on Monday.

The county’s first death was reported in April 2020, and at least one has been reported during each of the following 13 months.

The newly reported deaths involved women in their 90s. Both were long-term care residents who were never hospitalized.

RELATED: New vaccine doses dropping in Olmsted County

They died in December after symptoms emerged in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

In March, Public Health Director Graham Briggs explained that deaths were being reported as COVID-related weeks and months after they occurred because the Minnesota Department of Health was catching up on its reviews of paperwork.

Four COVID-related deaths have been reported so far in May; other numbers connected to the spread of the virus decline with the emergence of vaccines.

“As MDH reported our 100th and 101st deaths this past weekend, it is the sad reality that even though our number of cases continue to decrease in Olmsted County, 13,328 of our residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the global pandemic,” said Denise Daniels, Olmsted County Public Health's COVID incident commander.

“We know from reviewing the data and now many of us even having personal connections to COVID-19, that the symptoms can stay with some individuals for many months," she added. "For over a year, local, state, national and worldwide mitigation efforts have been put into place to assist to ensure that our hospital systems are not stressed and that we prevent as many deaths as possible.”

The county’s daily average for new cases has dropped to eight, and the percent positive for COVID testing has lingered in the 5 percent range.

Last week, Briggs said eight county residents were hospitalized with COVID and three of them were in intensive care beds. The average daily hospitalizations for the week ending Friday was 5.7.

The county’s COVID-related death rate had dropped to 1 per month in March and April, following the pandemic’s spike of 36 Olmsted County deaths reported in December, which followed an increase of reported cases in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

In all, the county reported 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases considered active in the county on Monday, down from 92 active cases a week earlier.

The county’s vaccination rate is among the state’s highest. As of Saturday, 95,355 county residents -- 61.6 percent of the total population -- have received at least one dose of vaccine, with 55.6 percent completing the vaccination requirements.

Among residents 16 and older, the percentage vaccinated increases to 76.4 percent receiving at least one dose and 71.3 percent completing the required doses.

Additionally, 12- to 15-year-old residents have started receiving their vaccinations, and Olmsted County Public Health is running a pair of clinics this week on Tuesday and Thursday with the age group given priority.

Positive Cases by County

Minnesota Positive Cases

Graph of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by specimen collection date, data in table below.

Minnesota Deaths

Deaths of confirmed cases in Minnesota, data in table below

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTHGRAHAM BRIGGSCORONAVIRUSCOVID-19 VACCINE
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link