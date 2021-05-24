Olmsted County tops 100 COVID-related deaths

Olmsted County reported its 100th -- and 101st -- COVID-related death on Monday.

The county’s first death was reported in April 2020, and at least one has been reported during each of the following 13 months.

The newly reported deaths involved women in their 90s. Both were long-term care residents who were never hospitalized.

They died in December after symptoms emerged in November.

In March, Public Health Director Graham Briggs explained that deaths were being reported as COVID-related weeks and months after they occurred because the Minnesota Department of Health was catching up on its reviews of paperwork.

Four COVID-related deaths have been reported so far in May; other numbers connected to the spread of the virus decline with the emergence of vaccines.

“As MDH reported our 100th and 101st deaths this past weekend, it is the sad reality that even though our number of cases continue to decrease in Olmsted County, 13,328 of our residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the global pandemic,” said Denise Daniels, Olmsted County Public Health's COVID incident commander.

“We know from reviewing the data and now many of us even having personal connections to COVID-19, that the symptoms can stay with some individuals for many months," she added. "For over a year, local, state, national and worldwide mitigation efforts have been put into place to assist to ensure that our hospital systems are not stressed and that we prevent as many deaths as possible.”

The county’s daily average for new cases has dropped to eight, and the percent positive for COVID testing has lingered in the 5 percent range.

Last week, Briggs said eight county residents were hospitalized with COVID and three of them were in intensive care beds. The average daily hospitalizations for the week ending Friday was 5.7.

The county’s COVID-related death rate had dropped to 1 per month in March and April, following the pandemic’s spike of 36 Olmsted County deaths reported in December, which followed an increase of reported cases in November.

In all, the county reported 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases considered active in the county on Monday, down from 92 active cases a week earlier.

The county’s vaccination rate is among the state’s highest. As of Saturday, 95,355 county residents -- 61.6 percent of the total population -- have received at least one dose of vaccine, with 55.6 percent completing the vaccination requirements.

Among residents 16 and older, the percentage vaccinated increases to 76.4 percent receiving at least one dose and 71.3 percent completing the required doses.

Additionally, 12- to 15-year-old residents have started receiving their vaccinations, and Olmsted County Public Health is running a pair of clinics this week on Tuesday and Thursday with the age group given priority.