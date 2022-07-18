Olmsted County treatment center employee charged with sexually assaulting clients

ROCHESTER — A Stewartville woman employed by the Oakridge Treatment Center is accused of sexually assaulting two clients over the course of a month, according to new charges filed Monday, July 18, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court.

Heidi Lynn Aarre, 43, is facing felony charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with penetration and two counts fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Under Minnesota statute, Aarre is unable to get consent for sexual acts from clients due to the relationship being a prohibited occupational relationship.

She is set to appear in court Aug. 23, 2022. No lawyer is listed for Aarre on the Minnesota court's website.

A voicemail left for a director at Oakridge Treatment Center seeking information about the incidents and Aarre was not immediately returned.

According to the criminal complaint:

A voluntary client at the Oakridge Treatment Treatment Center in Haverhill Township told law enforcement in January that Aarre sexually assaulted and harassed them multiple times during their stay there. Aarre would give the client gifts like CBD edibles, THC spray, clothing, cash, laundry items and cigarettes, the client told law enforcement.

A second client told law enforcement that Aarre had "sexual intercourse" with them while they were a resident at Oakridge. The client told law enforcement that they "believed (Aarre) had taken advantage of (them)," and the conduct was not reported at the time because they did not want to be labeled a victim. The client also provided two letters sent from Aarre where she "professes her love" for the client.

A counselor for one of the client's at Oakridge told law enforcement that Aarre was on administrative leave and had been employed by the center for approximately a month.

Aarre told law enforcement during a Jan. 26, 2022, interview that she violated Oakridge facility staff policy by buying gifts for one of the clients and kissing them. She denied other aspects of the alleged assaults and denied sexually assaulting the other client, who she said was blackmailing her.