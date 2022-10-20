SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Olmsted County tree sale available online

The Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District recommends the trees and shrubs for homestead windbreaks, living snow fences and wildlife habitats. Tree descriptions are available at olmstedswcd.org.

043021-arbor-day-tree-5945.jpg
Qiaj Vang of Rochester Public Utilities distributes burr oak saplings at a drive through event in April 2021 in the Silver Lake Pool parking lot.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
October 20, 2022 01:38 PM
ROCHESTER — If you're looking to add beautiful trees to your home, the Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District is selling trees and shrubs.

The trees and shrubs are sold in bundles of 20 to 25 bare-root transplants, or 2 to 3 years old. The district recommends them for homestead windbreaks, living snow fences and wildlife habitats. Tree descriptions are available at olmstedswcd.org .

Orders can be placed on the tree sales website or by stopping by the SWCD office at 2122 Campus Drive SE, Suite 200. The office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The sale is open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tree orders typically arrive in mid- to late April for pick up at Graham Park. Detailed pickup information will be provided to customers at a later date.

Seed mixes and plant kit sales will also be available in early 2023.

For more information or assistance with ordering, contact Olmsted County SWCD at 507-328-7070.

