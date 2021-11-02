Olmsted County using $5M to get new homes

Olmsted County wants to help build 500 single-family homes in the next five years.

“I think it’s going to be a significant challenge, but I think, frankly as a community, as a county, as cities in the county, we are up to it,” Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn said.

The program, which was unanimously approved by county commissioners on Tuesday, was initiated by commissioner Matt Flynn, who wanted to provide help for residents seeking to build single-family homes throughout the county.

Dubbed the Growing Affordable Inclusive Neighborhoods program, the project will provide $10,000 down-payment assistance loans to qualified residents building homes with construction costs of $300,000 or less. The loans will be forgiven after five years of living in the home.

Flynn said the goal was to make the program “simple, but practical, in growing the future of Olmsted County.”

“I really believe this program will do that,” he added.

The effort will be funded with a portion of the $30.7 million the county expects to receive during a two-year period under the American Rescue Plan Act.

“It’s a wonderful use of what was unexpected cash that flowed through the door,” commissioner Ken Brown said.

While another $10 million is earmarked for work with the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing, the $5 million is dedicated to growing the stock of single-family homes throughout the county.

The loans will be provided to qualified county residents who are building homes that are deemed affordable for people earning less than 80% of the area median income.

“In Olmsted County, that’s right at $80,000 a year for a family of four,” Dunn said.

Using Minnesota Housing guidelines, that’s an annual income for an individual at 80% AMI is $56,720.

Flynn said discussions with bankers have indicated a $300,000 home is achievable in that income level, as long as land prices and other expenses aren’t inflated.

To qualify for the loans, county residents must either earn less than 80% of the area median income, live in a defined census tract with lower incomes or have served in business or industry disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To ensure the loans create new homeowners, the county will require owners to apply for the homestead tax exemption, which means they will live in the property. It also limits construction to single-family homes, duplexes and manufactured homes, in some cases.

“We want to provide a steady, roof-over-your-head home,” Flynn said last month when commissioners reviewed program details.

Commissioners are also hoping local communities will chip in with fee reductions or their own loans to help add to the effort.

“I’ve already heard from a few of the communities,” Flynn said. “They are going to add on.”

The plan calls for Olmsted County housing staff to contract communities so local officials know the funds are available.

Flynn said at least 25 loans have been earmarked for each community to make sure there’s enough of an incentive to spur housing development, since many builders find efficiencies in constructing multiple houses at a time.

If a community doesn’t have enough applications in place by the end of 2023, the funds could be shifted to another community, since the county needs to have the entire $5 million committed by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

With specifics still being finalized, the loan applications will come directly from residents or through lenders or builders working with a future homeowner.

Additionally, a builder committed to constructing a new residence that meets the program criteria will be able to market the property to qualifying buyers

While the program is targeting the creation of homeownership, the applicant does not need to be a first-time homebuyer.