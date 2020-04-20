Shelter plans for Rochester’s homeless community are being extended as Olmsted County also seeks to make sure numbers don’t grow.
“Our goal is to prevent people from experiencing homelessness,” Olmsted Housing Director Dave Dunn said of efforts to address new challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Approximately 40 people facing homelessness have been seen each night at the warming center created in Mayo Civic Center, which is also housing a day center operated by the city.
The Civic Center site offered Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota a chance to expand its Rochester Community Warming Center, and Dunn said the county is working with the nonprofit to secure funding to keep the operation running through May.
The effort is costing the county approximately $30,000 a month, Dunn told county commissioners earlier this month, noting the primary cost is for the Civic Center space. The county funds don’t cover Catholic Charities expenses for staffing the facility on a nightly basis.
In addition to the warming center operation, Dunn said the county is securing 23 to 26 hotel rooms on a nightly basis to help house families, older people facing homelessness and domestic violence victims.
The monthly cost of the hotel rooms is estimated at $50,000.
Dunn said both efforts to shelter local residents without housing offer a chance to connect with them and find ways to provide long-term help.
“The idea is not just to provide a place to be,” he said.
“Ultimately, our goal is to move them into more stable housing positions,” he added, citing six individuals who have found permanent housing through the local pandemic response.
Now, a month after the county declared a public health emergency, Dunn said the county is shifting more attention to people who have lost their jobs and could end up struggling to pay their rent and mortgages.
While the governor’s state emergency declaration put a moratorium on evictions, Dunn said programs must be developed for future concerns.
“Eventually, evictions will start up again,” he said.
To help address the concerns, he said the county is looking for ways to address concerns before they emerge.
“We’re trying to piece-by-piece build a comprehensive approach to make sure as few people as possible lose housing because of this pandemic,” Dunn said.