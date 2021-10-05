SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Olmsted County will cover extra costs for added Stewartville patrol

Approval allows sheriff to hire and train new deputy with plans to expand patrols early next year.

OLMSTED-DEPUTY-STEWARTVILLE.JPG
Jason Owen, Stewartville Community Deputy with Olmsted County, responds to a theft call in Stewartville in this Aug. 20, 2021, file photo. The Stewartville City Council approved a new contract to add patrol coverage over the next two years. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 05, 2021 01:01 PM
Share

Olmsted County taxes will fund the $37,000 this year and $102,500 next year to provide another patrol deputy in Stewartville.

A recent $687,530 agreement to enhance Stewartville patrols in 2022 stems from increased calls as the city grows, but Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said the contract doesn’t cover all costs.

“It’s basically a 50/50 deal, and this is the same with all our contracts,” he said. The county has law enforcement coverage contracts with Byron and Eyota.

RELATED: Stewartville approves compromise for patrols from sheriff's office

The city contracts cover the average salary for a patrol deputy, but the county pays for equipment, training and uniform expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the new Stewartville contract starting in January, Torgerson said it will take four to five months to get the added deputy on board with sufficient training.

“If we want to get this person down there, which we all agree we need to do, we need to get them hired now so that hopefully by the first of February or first of March we will have this program started down there,” he said.

Tuesday morning, Olmsted County commissioners on the administrative committee approved using nearly $37,000 in existing county funds to hire and begin the process of equipping and training a new deputy.

The commissioners also approved the proposed 2022 budget to provide $102,500 for added equipment and training expenses, with Stewartville’s contract covering the anticipated $112,500 salary for the deputy.

“It’s a big supplement,” county commissioner Mark Thein said of the county expense, which will primarily be funded by county property taxes.

Wilfredo Roman-Catala, Olmsted County's chief financial officer, said the equipment and other expenses won’t be an annual expense for the deputy dedicated to the Stewartville contract.

“Those are one-time items that are cyclical, meaning that the next time we buy a squad car and those things will be five years later,” he said.

The new Stewartville contract was the result of negotiations between the Sheriff’s Office and city officials that ended with a 4-1 Stewartville City Council vote to approve the agreement in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement also calls for the addition of a sixth deputy in 2023.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSOLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSOLMSTED COUNTYSTEWARTVILLE-RACINE
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts